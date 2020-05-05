LA Representa Offers Free Legal Services to Angelenos Battling the Coronavirus Pandemic – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Mayor Eric Garcetti announced a new program Tuesday that will provide free legal services to Los Angeles residents suffering from the coronavirus pandemic.

Representatives from LA, a coalition of law firms, bar associations, and attorneys, will provide legal services related to COVID-19, including assisting tenants, victims of domestic violence, and low-income individuals with issues of employment, consumer debt and bankruptcy.

"People are in some of the most pressing and painful times in their lives," said Garcetti. “These are complex situations and not all of us understand the law, those of us who are not lawyers.

"Having a lawyer and an advocate by your side can make the difference between a positive and a negative result."

Together with @CityAttorneyLAI am proud to announce a new initiative, LA Represents, a pro bono program that will provide legal services to Angelenos facing difficulties due to COVID-19. We are here to help: https://t.co/dd3Bjm1xLZ pic.twitter.com/yNBVDH8HIA – MayorOfLA (@MayorOfLA) May 6, 2020

The city has also partnered with Bet Tzedek Legal Services to support small businesses devastated by the pandemic.

Lawyers will provide free assistance to business owners less likely to have access to effective legal representation as they navigate new workplace regulations, business leases, government aid programs, and health emergency orders. and security.

"This is absolutely vital for small businesses to recover," said Garcetti. "Small businesses are the backbone of our economy, they are the backbone of our main streets, too often they lack effective representation, and they may need sound legal advice right now."