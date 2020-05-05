KUWK: Kourtney Kardashian publishes an inspiring message about her daughter Penelope's self-esteem

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared a very inspiring message dedicated to her 7-year-old daughter, Penelope Disick! It included all the wonderful lessons you are fulfilling when it comes to raising the child.

Her powerful message comes after her father, Scott Disick, was confirmed to be in rehab.

While Penelope is only 7 years old, Kourtney is already making sure to teach her how important a sense of self-worth really is!

So the mother of three children took her IG account to share all the lessons she hopes Penelope learns as she grows up.

Along with a vacation photo from Sardinia, taken last year, featuring mother and daughter, Kourtney wrote: Love yourself first, pursue your dreams, make mistakes (learn from them), believe in God's plan , you are more beautiful than you will ever know, and so intelligent, there is no one like you in the whole world, you are loved. Things I say to my daughter. "

There is no doubt that his millions of followers really loved what he had to say and proceeded to praise the reality star in the comment section.

One user wrote, "I need to tell myself those same things," while another spoke about her parenting skills, telling Kourtney that "you are the best mother of all." (red heart emoji)

As previously mentioned, the inspiring post came just hours after her ex's attorney Scott Disick confirmed via HollywoodLife that he had previously registered and had meanwhile withdrawn from a rehab center.

In an effort to finally deal with the pain Scott has been suffering in silence for years due to his mother's sudden passing, followed by his father's death just three months later, Scott (Disick) made the decision to sign up for a rehab last week to work on his past trauma, "said the legal representative.

%MINIFYHTML2ccacb4faabe2092985411508ffbc3cb12%

The statement continued with the attorney insisting that the reason he was in rehab was not alcohol or substance abuse, revealing that legal action will be taken against his privacy violation as an image was leaked from inside the facility.

Ad %MINIFYHTML2ccacb4faabe2092985411508ffbc3cb26% %MINIFYHTML2ccacb4faabe2092985411508ffbc3cb26%

This is also what prompted Scott to leave, unfortunately not completing his period.



Post views:

one