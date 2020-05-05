Kurt Sutter on How to Recover TV Dramas After Coronavirus – Up News Info

Editor's Note: The latest Up News Info series, Hollywood reopening, focuses on the incredibly complicated effort to get the industry back on its feet and ensure the safety of everyone involved. Our goal is to examine numerous aspects of the business and provide a forum for Hollywood leaders with insight into how production could safely restart in the coronavirus era.

EXCLUSIVE: Kurt Sutter has been a central figure in four major drama series in the past 18 years. Burst in with The shieldcreated Sons of anarchy, the bastard executioner and co-created with Elgin James, the Latin flavor Children cleave Mayas M.C. Sutter left that show and his long-term FX deal on a fuel basis last year, and is working out his next show. He's always been an incredibly honest guy, even in challenging times, so who better to assess the challenges for getting TV series back into production after the debilitating COVID-19 pandemic?

DEADLINE: How do you feel about the possibility of productions returning as the city tries to recover from an unprecedented takedown?

KURT SUTTER: I've been thinking about this a lot. I read the article I had a couple of weeks ago and thought I was smart. What I thought was more insightful about that was not just the pragmatics that this is the new reality until there is a vaccine. But rather the problems of testing, distancing and adding an hour and a half to everyone's call time. And there is the problem of how to deal with it creatively.

DEADLINE: All studios are working on their playbook, and the DGA has a task force led by Steven Soderbergh, whose movie Contagion anticipated how a virus like this could cause social collapse. I thought it might be valuable to have a show creator who tells harsh truths like you that explains exactly what potential issues need to be addressed, from a location scout to story reunions and intimate scenes between actors. There have been suggestions to create a base camp where the cast and crew remain until completion. Possible for movies but probably less for TV series. People go home, maybe they go to a party, and then you risk making a lead actor sick and you're screwed.

SUTTER: I think you covered many of the great features of this new normal in that first article. I will answer your question, but just to set it up, I think these discussions are beneficial because, as hard as it is to read something like that, if this is your business, for me, initially you are like, oh, fuck, but then it also gives me a feeling of, oh, okay, we can solve this. It's going to be a headache, you know, but the closest thing I equate it to is September 11th.

DEADLINE: Which way?

SUTTER: It simply changed the structure of how we live. How we travel … going to the airport was never the same after that, was it? And I think this will bring changes. It's not that immediate restrictions are not eased after finding a vaccine, but I do think there will be a sense of vulnerability that this can happen again. You know that is what happened on September 11th. We realized how vulnerable we are and had to make changes, and I think that no matter how much we return to normal, there will also be an awareness of vulnerability that will change the way we do things forever. It is not a bad thing, but it will be.

DEADLINE: What will be the biggest challenges to work in this new normal?

SUTTER: I would like to talk about creativity first. I'll talk all about what I think those touchpoints are and the adjustments that need to be made. But I think the biggest problem is almost from a creative point of view. How do you approach it? Because you don't want to hit people with it, do you? They just got out of it. They don't want to feel overwhelmed, but you can't ignore it, can you? It would be a lack of respect for people who have suffered losses. I think initially, especially with programs that are, you know, today, it will be a challenge. I don't know how Elgin (James, his Mayas M.C. co-creator) will do it with Mayan. It is somewhat complicated. How does it impact that world and how do you creatively hold energy and recognize it? My feeling is that it most likely has to be a light touch, right? For example, you will need to view your knowledge in terms of audience and without necessarily being the driving force and the story. I think there is a real creative challenge in how to tackle it in shows because we've never really had to do that before. Even on September 11, if you had a program that was not affected by some kind of security risk, you really didn't have to deal with it, and it wasn't disrespectful. But this is something that has affected the planet. You have to admit it, but it has to be a kind of light touch, and I think it's going to be a really complicated thing creatively. And that could be the bigger problem than any of the production stuff.

DEADLINE: Do you really believe it?

SUTTER: Unless, of course, you have a vintage piece, and all you have to worry about is production issues. In terms of production, here is the deal. There are some dynamics in which it is impossible to create any kind of social distance. You cannot apply makeup or work your hair without proximity. So those relationships will have to fall under the same standards as relationships with actors. That is, the people with whom you have to come into contact and with whom you cannot wear a mask. Yes, you can have a makeup person with a mask, but you cannot have an actor with a mask if you are applying makeup.

So I think those levels of production that require a certain amount of intimacy, for people to do their jobs, will have to be under different guidelines. Which is if you are testing every day or once a week to make people feel safe, and those people will be the most vulnerable, as stated in your article. Actors will be the most vulnerable, right?

DEADLINE: Certainly, and I've heard it said that if one grip gets sick, you get another. If a lead actor tests positive, it will have to close.

SUTTER: So there must be a different and higher test level for those people, and I think hair and makeup would fall into that category as well. If you're looking at this A to Z, some of this is more manageable. The virtual writer's room is not a new idea. I think David Kelley started doing that, you know, 15 or 20 years ago. I know it for Katey (So, you know, I know it for the Katey show (Katey Sagal plays the lead role in Rebel for ABC), Krista (Vernoff) had a room and they ordered a bunch of scripts. They can do it without too much inconvenience, without changing the dynamics too much. But once you go into production of everything, you have a script and you give it to production and then preparation begins, right, now you have a completely different set of challenges for a location manager.

You must find locations where you can create a safe space for people. You must find a place that is separate and safe, away from the public. They are talking about doing everything on stage, which means they are going to make writers try to write for sets at home. But you still won't be able to do everything on a sound stage. And for those things, you will have to find locations that you can isolate. That is going to be a great challenge. That is going to take longer to do. And then once you have those places, and you get into the details, you have a production team that is used to constantly going into a conference room and discussing how to get things done. I suppose to some extent that can change, and it can happen virtually, to some extent. But I think once you start climbing the ladder in terms of putting the pieces together, it becomes more and more difficult to do it without the proximity of artists and collaborators.

So I don't think you can do all that shit virtually. I think it is impossible. I guess what they are going to try to do is really minimize the number of players involved. What I was thinking after reading the article was: respect and you know, and I am a union member of various unions.

DEADLINE: Yes, it seems that smaller crews are unavoidable, only in terms of maintaining a limit of people on set.

SUTTER: I was a Teamster at the university, but you know I think there will have to be very difficult conversations with the unions in terms of the amount of staff that is needed. I'm not saying there is a superfluous number of union workers in a set, but a standard has been set over the years. And I do think there might have to be some conversations in terms of how much staff it really takes to get the job done. I think everyone will have to lean a little and receive guarantees. People don't want to feel like they're making adjustments and then have them bite them in the butt later. But I do think there will have to be some difficult conversations with the unions in terms of doing it, all the unions.

DEADLINE: You mentioned virtual creative meetings. I am thinking of Sons of Anarchy and Mayans, and The Shield. These are very cutting edge dramas. Is it too much to imagine that creative collaboration is something like a contact sport that is best suited to take place with participants in close physical proximity? Does a virtual meeting not reduce the intensity when what is on the page needs to be questioned in person, with total transparency and sincerity? There must be a visceral benefit to that, or am I imagining that it has to exist to create a great television drama?

SUTTER: No, I don't think you're imagining that. Look, what I love, one of the things I love the most about what I do is, I can publish a script, and then I can collaborate. I have everyone's perspective and I have a director's vision of what they want to do.

I have a production team that is practically trying to make it work, and I have been very lucky with Jon Paré, who I have worked with time and time again. Children, in Bastard, in Mayan. JP is an artist in his own way, and he will come to me and tell me, hey, we can't afford to do X, Y, and Z, but here's my idea on how to make LMNO work. And I'm going to say, oh, that's great, okay, yeah, we can do that adjustment. Everyone comes to the table with their own work and their own acting, and that's even before the actors see it. And then that process turns into a completely different collaboration, but there are all these other smaller collaborations that happen before an actor says a line. And you are right. Those are always conversations like, our writer's room was upstairs, and I felt it was really important that the first few seasons of the show had proximity between writers, producers and production. We had it on The shield and we had at Sons. It wasn't until season 4 or 5 that I moved the offset Children, but I really wanted Elgin and the writers to be there.

DEADLINE: You lose something without having that physical proximity …

SUTTER: So yeah, I'm having a conversation, and then I get a call, and then I go down, and I have a 20-minute meeting about two places that we think we can get, but they're not the same as the script. How do we make it work? And so there is all that collaboration, and yes, there is an immediacy. And you'll lose some power if you have to stop, take a phone call, and do it virtually, right?

That is why I think there will be a test level focus for people who have to be in a kind of intimate distance from each other. And then I think there will have to be another level of testing for people who are going to have some interaction, because it will be very difficult for everyone to be on the other side of the world and do this and make it work. Just the practicality of time, just, right, you know, having to upload and schedule this, right?

DEADLINE: Clarify that.

SUTTER: Instead of walking 20 feet to talk to your location manager or yell out of the office at your first AD or UPM, that doesn't sound like much. But ultimately that adds a lot of layers, just layers and layers. If that ends up becoming the protocol, all of that will have to be included in that formula in terms of the amount of time to get things done.

DEADLINE: You mentioned the evidence. Sean Penn, who is spending an excessive amount of time getting people tested in Los Angeles, recently told Up News Info that there are still many things they don't know. You can give negative, go out and get infected. You could say you have the antibody, but it is not clear if that means you have any reliable level of immunity. With so much uncertainty, is it feasible that the only way to revive production is to create your own hermetically sealed environment and not let people go to their families? Is that feasible?

SUTTER: In my opinion, the only way it works is if you are making a movie. If you have a movie that will be shot for 40 days, you can isolate and quarantine your cast and crew during that time. It is not feasible for me if you are doing a series. You can't shut people down, lock them up for six months. And so I think there will be … and I agree with what Sean says, you know? Every day there is information about a new test, as well as information that suggests everyone has their drawbacks. A positive and negative factor of its precision. Variables are very good. We took an antibody test recently, and Kate was talking to her doctor, and we found that the test we take has only an accuracy rate of 40 percent. There are so many variables, and you're right. I think before anything goes back to normal, there must be enough confidence in the tests they are doing. That's why I think those relationships that require that kind of intimacy, I think those people will have to get tested every day.

DEADLINE: Every day?

SUTTER: Every day. If you have that face-to-face contact with someone, I think before you can walk on that set, you have to be sure that you don't wear it … you know you're not having it. I don't really know the science, and how fast these things show up in a test, but I think the only way to do it is to test every day. Because people are going home, right?

And then I think for everything else, there will be different degrees of security in terms of the practicality of how you will be able to distance yourself socially. The practicality of being on set, if you are not an actor. You have props people, you have a camera, I mean, you know, there are, at any moment, you have dozens and dozens of people, going around your cast. Commit to your cast

DEADLINE: Combing, wardrobe …

SUTTER: I think you can wear a mask and gloves. I guess there are security measures you can implement, but you know, it's a contact sport, man, and as I said, my guess is that they will implement as rigid a regimen as possible, in terms of testing, in terms of keeping people safe, in terms of what they demand. But I also agree with one of the things you talked about in that article, which was, how do you ensure productions?

DEADLINE: It was a point of discussion, but I have heard that these insurance companies are now analyzing claims for movies that had to stop production abruptly. Will they want to ensure a pre-existing condition like this in future productions? Because if some production stops like this, the costs could be astronomical. Coping with lawsuits from people who get sick on a set would add an additional set of costs that some insurers won't.

SUTTER: And I think as a result of that, I think everyone will have to sign that damn exemption. There will be people who don't want to do that, and I understand that. But I do think that if the studios want to get the productions up and running and want to insure them, there will have to be some risk / reward for both the cast and crew.

DEADLINE: Another topic you have perspective on. You and Katey worked closely on Sons and The Bastard Executioner. Now, she will start a new show. You have a daughter at home. So when you read your script and say, okay, I have an intimate scene, or a close scene with two or three people. And then she comes home to the family. How concerned are you all about this as a husband and father?

SUTTERLook, I think about it all the time, about vulnerability for everyone. But here is the truth. I think, especially for the actors … they, and the hair and makeup, will be the people most at risk. If the test is done diligently and there is a strong feeling that people are serious about keeping them safe and making sure that the people they come into contact with have been screened … I think to some extent, You must have to have some trust that it will be done the right way. Because it's that balance, right? You don't want to be naive and think that everything will be fine, but we also don't want to live in a constant state of fear, because then there is no solution.

But I don't think any of this will start again until there can be some kind of protocol that people at least feel, as far as we know, that it's doing its best to keep me safe, right?

And obviously, there are factors in this virus and how it spreads that we may not know for some time. But based on what we know now, in order for us to back off, there must be a certain level of confidence that there will be a protocol that makes people feel safe. And we still haven't arrived, man. So for Kate, they're talking about September, and I think it's doable. I think there should be enough progress in terms of testing being done, you know, are there established protocol levels that make people feel safe, you know?

DEADLINE: Any area we have lost?

SUTTER: No. You covered that first article so much that I was reading stuff and saying, oh, fuck, that's right … there will have to be a change that happens in every area. As difficult as it is, I think everyone from the craft service to the showrunner will have to realize that things will be different. There will be sacrifices made. There will be changes that seem like a compromise. I think everyone has to think about the fact that they are going to have to do their job a little differently. And if everyone can approach it with that mindset from top to bottom, I think we can figure out how to do it. I think when we are going to hit a wall is when people start to get to that point, that's not how I do this, I can't do my job this way. I think everyone will have to find out how they do their job in these circumstances.

And if they can't do it that way, then they must go. That goes from the creative end, because we are going to have to make changes in terms of how we write the scenes, where we shoot them, etc., to the directors, who are going to compromise visual integrity. Everyone will have to go in and say that I cannot have the same expectations that I had a year and a half ago. It will be about, how do I do my job under these conditions? And if people can make that adjustment, we can overcome it. If they cannot, we are not.

In the short term, if people want to go back to work, there will have to be that psychic change that everyone will have to make. If they cannot, they should wait until they can do business as usual. I think it has to be top to bottom, a sense of collaboration and understanding, or it won't work, you know?