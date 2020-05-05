Kristin Cavallari told an engaged couple not to do it before parting

Kristin Cavallari might have dropped an important clue that she and Jay Cutler they were heading for divorce.

In a resurfaced video obtained by TMZ, the Very cavallari Star gave an engaged couple some troubling advice during an event for their Uncommon James brand in February, just a few months before the couple announced their surprising separation. Sitting next to the retired NFL star, Kristin was asked if she had any advice for the future husband and wife, to which she joked, "Don't do it." At the time, Kristin's response seemed like a silly response, but now she proves to be very revealing about the state of their relationship.

On April 26, Kristin and Jay surprised fans everywhere when they revealed that they were going to leave him. "With great sadness, after 10 years together we have reached a loving conclusion to divorce." The hills Star shared on Instagram, along with a picture of her and Jay sharing a sweet hug. "We have nothing but love and mutual respect and we are deeply grateful for the shared years, the memories created, and the children we are so proud of."