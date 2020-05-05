Kristin Cavallari told an engaged couple not to do it before parting

Kristin Cavallari might have dropped an important clue that she and Jay Cutler they were heading for divorce.
In a resurfaced video obtained by TMZ, the Very cavallari Star gave an engaged couple some troubling advice during an event for their Uncommon James brand in February, just a few months before the couple announced their surprising separation. Sitting next to the retired NFL star, Kristin was asked if she had any advice for the future husband and wife, to which she joked, "Don't do it." At the time, Kristin's response seemed like a silly response, but now she proves to be very revealing about the state of their relationship.
On April 26, Kristin and Jay surprised fans everywhere when they revealed that they were going to leave him. "With great sadness, after 10 years together we have reached a loving conclusion to divorce." The hills Star shared on Instagram, along with a picture of her and Jay sharing a sweet hug. "We have nothing but love and mutual respect and we are deeply grateful for the shared years, the memories created, and the children we are so proud of."
His statement continued: "This is just the situation of two people separating. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family."
In the wake of their breakup, sources close to reality stars have shed more light on what led the fan-favorite couple to go their separate ways. According to a source, Kristin felt Jay "wasn't as supportive of her career as she would have liked," which was just one of the problems they were facing.
"The problems were ongoing for a long time," the source told E! News. "Things were not improving. They both wanted the marriage to work."
Another source noted that Kristin was "surprised,quot; by Jay's divorce petition, adding that the Lagoon beach alum "hoped they could solve things more amicably and got off to a good start before Jay pulled the trigger."
Now Kristin and Jay are entering a new battle. Days after announcing her divorce, Kristin claimed Jay was blocking her attempt to buy a new home for her and her three children to live by refusing to give her access to the necessary money.
In a presentation made by Kristin, she stated that she started looking for a new home in the fall of 2019, as things got "so bad,quot; in her marriage, which she claimed Jay never objected to. According to an additional source, the owner of Uncommon James now suspects that her ex-husband is "hiding,quot; some of the money she receives from her NFL pension.
Relive all the ups and downs of Kristin and Jay's relationship by catching up on every episode of Very cavallari here.
