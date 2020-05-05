Kristin Cavallari tells an engaged woman not to get married

Image: via Getty Image: via Getty

Once upon a time, Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler they were in love and like many people in love, they sealed that love with a document declaring them legally related to taxes. Sadly that love and fiscal union now he's deadand Cavallari thinks that marriage is for fools. Suckers.

TMZ published a video on Tuesday of a meeting with Cavallari did to her Uncommon James store in Chicago. In the video, a woman asks Cavallari to give her some advice for the newlyweds, as they recently got engaged.

Cavallari did not hold back:

Kristin quickly released a very revealing response … "Don't do it."

Divorce is very unpleasant, from what I understand, so it makes sense that someone in the middle of it discourages someone else from making a similar mistake. But there is a catch to this story: The video is from February, before Cavallari and Cutler announced their separation.

Also, Cutler was there. Clumsy!

Everyone laughed about it, including Jay, who seems very uncomfortable sitting next to Kristin, but it seems he was sincere, according to what we know now. %MINIFYHTMLe9908865173f00abbcfb3a78625a0c0314%

Clearly things we weren't so peachy at Cavallari-Cutler's house at the time, TMZ says they were heading for a divorce much earlier, in fact, and by March their marriage had reached his "Loving conclusion,"Although according to TMZ, the conclusion is not so loving.

As we reported … Kristin accused Jay of "marital misconduct", Which we discovered he was referring to did not agree with the custody of the children. They also disagree on a life situation Right now, as Kristin wants money freed up to buy a new place of her own.

All right, Cavallari has a point about sucking marriage then, doesn't he?. (TMZ)

Bruce Willis has been social distancing in Idaho with Demi Moore, for some reason, even though he has a wife (Emma Heming) and several young children still in Los Angeles. Supposedly, the separation was due to one of his sons trying to prick his foot with a needle, which is fine.

Anyway, E! Online He says the crisis (not the pandemic, but the Bruce / Demi crisis) it's over, and the Willis / Hemings have reunited:

While many remain at a social distance amid the coronavirus pandemic, there was no further distance between Bruce Willis and his wife of over a decade, Emma Heming, after apparently meeting this week. On Heming's Instagram, the model and mother shared videos and photos of her with her famous husband and two daughters together, including Heming and Willis in an ATV and the star pushing her daughter on a swing. Judging from the posts, the family appeared to be in a rural location, surrounded by trees and at a point near what looked like a stream.

Charming. (ME! Online)