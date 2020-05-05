Kristin Cavallari advises Fan not to marry before their messy divorce Jay Cutler

Bad experience with Jay Cutler has obviously led Kristin Cavallari to have a bad opinion about marriage in general! That said, even before the breakup was announced, the star practically gave up on the fact that they were having marital problems with a response to a fanatic.

So is it worth getting married? As for Krisin, apparently not!

It all started with a fan asking her for some advice on marriage and her answer was basically, just don't do it!

This was two months before her public separation from husband Jay Cutler and happened during a welcoming event.

The fan revealed that he was engaged and asked him for some advice on how to get married and the life of the newlywed.

As mentioned above, his response was as forceful and shocking as they were: "don't do it."

Of course, she played as a joke, but knowing what we now know about her marriage, it definitely doesn't seem like she was joking.

His response at the fan meeting in February was caught on camera and shared by TMZ for the first time.

On April 26, Kristin and Jay, who were married for six years, announced their separation "with great sadness."

But soon after, their divorce took on an increasingly darker tone, accusing each other of all sorts of things that ended the possibility of a peaceful separation.

For example, she claimed that he "is guilty of inappropriate marital conduct that makes cohabitation unsafe and inappropriate."

Meanwhile, he made his intentions to buy a new family home "a completely frivolous and unnecessary expense."

However, Kristin has been legally struggling to gain access to the funds necessary to purchase the home, arguing that it is very necessary so that they do not have to continue living together after the divorce is finalized.



