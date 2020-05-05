Kourtney Kardashian's Kid's Toy Cites Self Defense at Drake Club Brawl

Instagram

Younes Bendjima is downplaying the 2018 nightclub fight that allegedly involved hitmaker & # 39; Hotline Bling & # 39; and NFL star Odell Beckham Jr. at a celebrity spot in Los Angeles.

Kourtney Kardashianboyfriend of Younes Bendjima he's downplaying his involvement in a nightclub fight involving Duck.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Younes has responded to the lawsuit filed by Bennett Sipes, who is suing Drake and the soccer star Odell Beckham Jr. about an alleged assault that took place at the Delilah nightclub in 2018.

In a new court filing, Younes insists that he simply engaged in self-defense during the incident, and argued that "his use of force was to prevent threatened assault, in the sense that a reasonable person would find such force in necessary circumstances. "

Since the claims were filed, Drake's attorney has written to Sipes' attorneys, urging them to remove his client's name from the complaint, insisting that he was not involved in the attack. The hitman "Hotline Bling" also insists that he never ordered his security guards to join the assault, saying his job was to protect him and not "cause dangerous physical altercations."

The rapper has demanded that his name also be dismissed from the complaint.