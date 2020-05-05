Kourtney Kardashian preaching about & # 39; Love yourself & # 39; after Scott Disick's rehab abuse

WENN

This comes after the dad of the & # 39; KUWTK & # 39; star, Scott, retired to rehab with a report saying the 36-year-old man flew to Colorado from Los Angeles on Tuesday, April 28.

Up News Info –

Kourtney Kardashian has a strong message for her and Scott DisickPenelope Disick's daughter. the keeping up with the Kardashians"Star visited her Instagram account on Monday, May 4, to preach about the importance of loving ourselves.

"Love yourself first, pursue your dreams, make mistakes (and learn from them), believe in God's plan, you are more beautiful than you will ever know," wrote the 41-year-old star in the caption next to an image of her and P. "and so intelligent, there is no one like you in the whole world, you are loved. Things I say to my daughter."

<br />

"I need to tell myself those same things," said a fan in the comment section. Another praised Kourt: "You are raising strong, beautiful and handsome men and women."

This comes after her baby dad Scott went to rehab with a report saying the 36-year-old woman flew to Colorado from Los Angeles on Tuesday, April 28. A source revealed, "He said he is having trauma from his past, mentioned problems with his ex, and said he is also having problems with his children and that he has been taking cocaine and drinking heavily."

%MINIFYHTML346d45e817ca498d1aafa1aedb34e6d412%

"He seemed pretty skinny and he told the group that he was coming to rehab to work on his problems and said he was having withdrawal symptoms and that he was tired and lethargic," he said. "He told the staff that he did not want any special treatment during his stay, in terms of meals and therapy."

However, a leaked photo was the last thing Scott wanted to deal with at the moment. After a photo of him joining a Zoom group meeting at All Points North Lodge went online, Scott threatened to sue the rehab center for violating his privacy. Scott's attorney Marty Singer released a statement on the matter on Monday night, May 4, saying, "Surprisingly, as a result of HIPA's violation of the facility and its violation of privacy, it has been Retired and immediately returns home "We are alarmed by this extreme invasion of privacy and plan to take immediate legal action."

Marty also cleared up the rumors that Scott sought treatment for cocaine and alcohol abuse. "In an effort to finally come to terms and deal with the pain Scott has been suffering in silence for many years due to his mother's sudden death, followed by his father's death 3 months later, Scott made the decision to check himself in a rehab facility last week to work on his past trauma, "he explained.