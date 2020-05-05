Kourtney Kardashian posts positive message amid Scott's rehabilitation news

Kourtney KardashianYour daughter's message is something that everyone could benefit from listening to.
On Monday night, the reality star took to Instagram with a photo of her with her only daughter, 7 years old. Penelope, and an uplifting accompanying statement: "Love yourself first, pursue your dreams, make mistakes (and learn from them), believe in God's plan, you are more beautiful than you will ever know, and oh, so smart , there is nobody else like you in the whole world, you are loved. "
"Things I say to my daughter," Kardashian noted.
The publication came immediately after her famous ex and father of their three children, Scott Disick, he had recently entered a treatment center in Colorado.
"In an effort to finally come to terms and deal with the pain Scott has been suffering in silence for many years due to his mother's sudden death, followed by his father's death three months later, Scott made the decision to controlling himself last week at a rehab center to work on his past trauma. He did not record any alcohol or cocaine abuse, "his attorney Marty Singer said in a statement.
However, after an alleged photo of the keeping up with the Kardashians The star of a Zoom group meeting was posted online, Singer also confirmed that Disick had left the premises and was going home.
"Surprisingly, as a result of HIPAA's violation of the facility and its privacy violation, it has withdrawn and is immediately returning to its home. We are alarmed by this extreme invasion of privacy and plan to take immediate legal action." Singer said.
While a source said that his girlfriend Sofia Richie "warned,quot; Kardashian of the situation with his ex "because he didn't know what else to do," another source noted that the reality star "knew something was going on,quot; from the start.
"Kourtney was very upset, and he knew something was wrong because of his lack of response to the issues and convents that belonged to the children," a source told E! News. "She had been through this many times before, and immediately stopped him. Finally she gave him an ultimatum and he had no choice but to seek help."
