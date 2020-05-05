Kourtney Kardashian posts positive message amid Scott's rehabilitation news

Kourtney KardashianYour daughter's message is something that everyone could benefit from listening to.

On Monday night, the reality star took to Instagram with a photo of her with her only daughter, 7 years old. Penelope, and an uplifting accompanying statement: "Love yourself first, pursue your dreams, make mistakes (and learn from them), believe in God's plan, you are more beautiful than you will ever know, and oh, so smart , there is nobody else like you in the whole world, you are loved. "

"Things I say to my daughter," Kardashian noted.

The publication came immediately after her famous ex and father of their three children, Scott Disick, he had recently entered a treatment center in Colorado.

"In an effort to finally come to terms and deal with the pain Scott has been suffering in silence for many years due to his mother's sudden death, followed by his father's death three months later, Scott made the decision to controlling himself last week at a rehab center to work on his past trauma. He did not record any alcohol or cocaine abuse, "his attorney Marty Singer said in a statement.