Kim Jong-un's body double-conspiracy theories persist after leader's reappearance

Kim Jong-un has been generating rumors and speculation on all social media since various media outlets noticed his disappearance from the public eye. As previously reported, Kim Jong-un did not appear in public for several weeks, even during a special anniversary weekend.

In the past, reporters, conspiracy theories, and other political pundits have suggested that the North Korean dictator actually uses double stunts whenever he doesn't want to leave. These rumors have returned to the forefront once again, following the release of several photos of Kim Jong-un cutting a tape.

In case you missed it, reports began to appear suggesting that Kim Jong-un was ill with the coronavirus or had died. South Korea, on the other hand, has repeatedly denied the reports and said the dictator was fine.

Last week, Louise Mensch, a former conservative in the British parliament suggested that the photos released by the North Korean government about seven days ago were false, or rather, depicting someone else who simply looked like Kim Jong- a.

Louise turned to her Twitter account to point out the differences between the person and Kim Jong-un's past photos. He claimed that the teeth and eyebrows looked different, although TMZ later said that these comparisons were not accurate.

Reportedly, TMZ put his hands on the actual photo and found that the one Mensch was looking at was altered via Photoshop. Regardless, the status of Kim Jong-un is still up for debate in many corners of the Internet.

As mentioned earlier, other rumors suggested that Kim Jong-un was simply ill at home with the coronavirus. Right now, the world is fighting the coronavirus that has led to the containment of people around the world.

In North Korea, not much information has been released to international governments about how the nation is doing, but not much travel to and from the country, either.

South Korea, on the other hand, has practically flattened the curve since it began to spread there. The country has received praise for how they handled the outbreak.



