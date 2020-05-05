Key figure in Tiffany Li murder case convicted of passport fraud – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – A former Burlingame resident who admitted to removing the body of a Millbrae man killed in the 2016 Tiffany Li murder case was sentenced in federal court to six months in prison for passport fraud.

Ivory Coast-raised Mustapha Traore also called himself Olivier Adella during Li's trial. He was sentenced

On Saturday, the United States District Judge Vince Chhabria pleaded guilty during the same court session to making a false statement by using the name of a French citizen on a 2011 U.S. passport application.

In another state court case, Traore pleaded guilty in San Mateo County Superior Court to being an accessory after the murder of Keith Green, the father of the two children of wealthy Hillsborough heiress Tiffany Li.

Li and her boyfriend Kaveh Bayat were charged with murdering Green, but last year a San Mateo County Superior Court jury acquitted Li and came to a standstill in a verdict for Bayat. Prosecutors later dropped the charges against Bayat.

RELATED: Hillsborough Real Estate heiress Tiffany Li was not found guilty in a murder trial

Green was fatally shot the night of April 28-29, 2016.

%MINIFYHTMLb1c533a654f93fac19c754875904c37f12%

Traore, a mixed martial arts fighter who worked for Li as a bodyguard and part-time limousine driver, admitted to driving the body in the trunk of his car to Sonoma County and dumping it on a highway 101 embankment in the U.S. north of Healdsburg.

He was slated to be the key witness against Li and Bayat in last year's murder trial, but prosecutors withdrew him as a witness after he violated the trial judge's orders by contacting a potential defense witness.

Traore was sentenced in San Mateo County Superior Court on January 10 to three years old, released on that day, and was immediately arrested by agents of the US Diplomatic Security Service. USA Accused of making false statements on their passport application.

The false statements were the use of the name of Adella, a French citizen living in Martinique, and a statement that Traore was born in France.

Traore, now in her 40s, moved from Ivory Coast to France and then used a fake French passport in the name of Adella to enter the United States in 2002. She successfully applied for a US passport with the same fake name after becoming naturalized citizen. in 2011.

Traore has already served nearly four months of the federal sentence and could be released in about two months. Chhabria also ordered him to serve six months in home prison after his release.