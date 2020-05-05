Kevin Hart wins court battle over $ 60 million lawsuit

As fans of Kevin Hart know, he was involved in a $ 60 million lawsuit over the s * x tape controversy he was involved in in 2017. Hot New Hip Hop reported today that Kevin won a massive victory because of the lawsuit. was dismissed.

Despite the fact that Kevin has fostered a reputation for being a relentless hard worker and a great person to be around, he has been involved in a number of controversies, mostly related to his personal life. Also, he had a terrible car accident last year.

As previously reported, someone attempted to extort money from the comedian by threatening to release a sex tape. Montia Sabbag was the woman involved in the videotape, and she accused Kevin Hart of purposely leaking the recording for the sake of publicity.

It is not unreasonable to suppose that Kevin would not do such a thing, especially considering that he is still married to Eniko Parrish and that they have children together, but that is neither here nor there. Still, The Blast collected court documents that confirmed the news today.

The lawsuit was dismissed for an interesting reason, in particular the fact that it was "taken to the wrong place," a federal judge in California ruled. The order said that because everyone involved in the lawsuit lives in California, it was not a matter for the federal government and instead belonged to the state court system.

The lawsuit has caused Kevin problems in the past. Earlier this year, Kevin tried to have the lawsuit dismissed because he claimed that the person who served them simply threw all the papers out of a car window in full view of a security guard near his home.

In addition, Kevin also rejected other $ 7 million lawsuits, so the artist is certainly doing well right now. In other words, it seems that Kevin has found a solid series of luck.

As noted above, last year Kevin, Jared Black, and Rebecca Broxterman were involved in a car accident that nearly killed them.



