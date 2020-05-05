Kevin Durant's injury update: Will the Nets star be available for the NBA 2020 playoffs if the season resumes?

The Nets have done their best to moderate expectations surrounding Kevin Durant, who has yet to play a game for the team after suffering an Achilles injury in the 2019 NBA Finals as a member of the Warriors. Durant himself said in October that he did not plan to go to the court, even if Brooklyn won a playoff spot, and the main office has consistently been on the same page as Durant.

But then, a global pandemic threw a normal NBA schedule out of the window and opened the door for a KD comeback later this summer. The 10-time All-Star is approaching the mark of a year since he underwent surgery to repair his Achilles rupture, and every workout photo or video that hits social media increases excitement about the possibility that Durant will adapt in a playoff environment.

So … will you be ready to continue if the 2019-20 season resumes in the near future?

"That's a $ 110 million question," Nets general manager Sean Marks told the New Zealand Newshub. "In all seriousness, we've tried not to talk much about his timeline. He knows his body better than anyone. Our performance team and training staff have done a tremendous job getting to this point, but I don't know how to get out. this pandemic will affect anyone, let alone Kevin. "

The fact that Marks did not completely rule out Durant is a small glimpse of hope, but he also made it clear that Durant's long-term health is the top priority. The two-time NBA Finals MVP signed a four-year, $ 164 million contract with the Nets in the offseason, which includes a player option for the 2022-23 season.

"When you've invested enough in a player like Kevin, we're never going to pressure him to come back," said Marks. "When the time is right, he will be 100 percent when he hits the court. However, I can tell you this: Before the pandemic, he looked like Kevin Durant and that's a good thing."

During an appearance on ESPN's "Golic and Wingo,quot; in March, Durant's agent and manager Rich Kleiman was more forthright, saying the idea of ​​Durant's playing in June or July "is not very realistic."

"It seems that (Durant playing in the 2019-20 season) was clearly not something that was on the cards before all this," said Kleiman. "And now, I think like the rest of the world, it's hard to take more than just day to day."

Durant going out there and trying to take the Nets past an Eastern Conference contender in the first round would be a great playoff story, but the Nets won't put him in that position unless they're sure he's mental and physically prepared to compete at that level.

In addition, there are many obstacles that the NBA must overcome before considering playing games. The decision may be out of Durant's hands.

At this point, the best course of action may be to continue assuming that Durant is unavailable this season, even if it's much more fun to imagine him scoring the entire floor once again.