Kenya Moore reveals the empire she is building for her daughter, Brooklyn Daly: "This is my legacy,quot;

Kenya Moore shared a really exciting message on her social media account. She is revealing to her fans the empire she is building for her daughter. Check out the post that impressed its fans below.

Kenya also praises her miracle baby, Brooklyn Daly, who is the most important person in her life. Fans couldn't be more proud of her!

‘One of the proudest moments of my life! Introducing the new #kenyamoorehair face my daughter … miss @thebrooklyndaly

I am building an empire for her! This is my legacy as a Founder and CEO of a dual minority. I invested in myself. This is the lesson for her of what a true boss is today. I am very proud that she represents the #KenyaMooreHair brand, "Kenya began her publication.

She went on and said: Ella She embodies class, intelligence, kindness, pride, happiness and beauty! The perfect spokesperson 👸🏾👶🏽 Thank you @sallybeauty for believing in our brand! @Sally is already open in 50% of its stores! Get yours today or online at sallybeauty.com #moorehaircaremonday #hair #haircare #celebrityhairstyles photo credit: @imerickrobinson makeup: @whippedbykiara hair: @sewjodie * wigs and hair extensions are not worn. "

One fan wrote: ‘A legacy to pass down from generation to generation. I am very proud of you @thekenyamoore. You are an intelligent and inspiring woman. ❤️ ’

Another fan said to Kenya: ‘We are proud of you! A true BLACK queen! Thanks for being you! "And an Instagram installer said," You should do a hair care line for kids. I love their products. "

Someone else said: Quién Who could have seen this moment even 2 years ago? You have wished and prayed for so long. And here we have a little girl laughing, smiling, singing, counting, talking, cute and little running with the most adorable legs and voice and this huge personality. It is like a ray of sunshine that illuminates your life and our day when you are so kind to share. I still can't get over it! She is simply beautiful. God is very good !! & # 39;

Kenya fans adore her genuine devotion to her baby.



