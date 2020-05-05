Kelly Rowland and Boy George will be temporarily replaced as judges in & # 39; The Voice Australia & # 39;

WENN

Due to travel restrictions caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the former member of Destiny & # 39; s Child and the singer of & # 39; Everything I Own & # 39; they will become mentors.

Kelly Rowland and George boy is supposed to be temporarily replaced in "The voice Australia "during the COVID-19 crisis.

The new season of the popular television singing contest will premiere on May 24, and according to NW magazine, the show's two international trainers will be temporarily replaced by local stars due to travel restrictions.

The couple, who has appeared on the show since 2017, will apparently be temporarily replaced as judges by Jessica Mauboy and Conrad Sewell – although the first Child of destiny star and Culture Club The leader has apparently been remotely controlling the contestants from their respective homes.

"(They) will become mentors to the US and the UK at Zoom," explained one source, suggesting that they use the video conferencing application to interact with participants.

Singers Delta Goodrem and Guy sebastian Both will return as coaches, while the show will welcome two new hosts: Darren McMullen and Renee Bargh – who will take care of Sonia Kruger as she prepares to face the upcoming renewed season of "Older brother"on the local channel Seven.