Katy Perry shares photo of her Madonna-inspired 2020 Met Gala look

Stay our fashionista heart!

To celebrate what would have been Met Gala Monday, Katy Perry He gave fans a look at the outfit he was planning to wear for fashion's biggest night, and was going to pay tribute to Virgin.

Taking on Instagram, the future mom shared a photo of the corset that Jean Paul Gaultier He had made his 2020 Met Gala outfit, winking at the French firm's cone silhouette.

"What it would have been … # TheMetBall2020," she wrote on Instagram, adding a heartbroken emoji.

With the theme for this year's Met Gala as "About Time: Fashion and Duration," Perry's outfit was a tribute to the timelessness of the iconic creation Madonna wore in the 1990s during her Blond Ambition World Tour. Unlike the original "Material Girl,quot; singer's cone bra, Perry & # 39; s Met Gala outfit was designed to accentuate her growing baby bump.