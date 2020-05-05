Katy Perry shares photo of her Madonna-inspired 2020 Met Gala look

Stay our fashionista heart!
To celebrate what would have been Met Gala Monday, Katy Perry He gave fans a look at the outfit he was planning to wear for fashion's biggest night, and was going to pay tribute to Virgin.
Taking on Instagram, the future mom shared a photo of the corset that Jean Paul Gaultier He had made his 2020 Met Gala outfit, winking at the French firm's cone silhouette.
"What it would have been … # TheMetBall2020," she wrote on Instagram, adding a heartbroken emoji.
With the theme for this year's Met Gala as "About Time: Fashion and Duration," Perry's outfit was a tribute to the timelessness of the iconic creation Madonna wore in the 1990s during her Blond Ambition World Tour. Unlike the original "Material Girl,quot; singer's cone bra, Perry & # 39; s Met Gala outfit was designed to accentuate her growing baby bump.
Gaultier created the cone bra in 1983 and it has become one of his most famous designs. Inspired by the bullet bras of the 1950s, the controversial corset debuted on the catwalk before reaching the wardrobe of Madonna's tour.
Kicking off her Blonde Ambition Tour in style, she sported the pink cone bra corset for the first stop in Chiba, Japan, creating one of her best-known looks. Unfortunately, we'll have to wait a bit before we can see Perry's version of the tapered bra.
In March, the Metropolitan Museum of Art announced that the Met Gala will be postponed indefinitely in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. "Due to the inevitable and responsible decision of the Metropolitan Museum to close its doors, It was time, and the opening night gala will not take place on the scheduled date " Anna Wintour said. "In the meantime, we will preview this extraordinary exhibition in our next May issue."
Stars like Julia Roberts, Mindy kaling,Amanda Seyfriedand more dressed in their best outfit on social media to celebrate the first Monday in May.
Gie Knaeps for Getty Images, Jon Kopaloff for Getty Images
Perry recently spoke about the difficulties of being pregnant in the midst of the pandemic during a Facebook Live video for American idol, telling fans that "being locked up has forced me to slow down." Weeks earlier, a source close to the "California Gurls,quot; singer, who is expecting a girl with Orlando Bloom, he said to E! The news that Perry and Bloom are "taking things as they come one day at a time."
"They have had ups and downs like anyone else," the source shared. "It is difficult to be trapped at home and eager to stay healthy. They were excited about their wedding and everything changed very quickly. They have had to adjust their lifestyle and everything they do. It has not been easy," he added. It was a little stressful that Katy was pregnant during this health crisis, but she feels so lucky that they are healthy and that she can hope to become a mother. "
