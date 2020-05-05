Katy Perry reportedly saluted Madonna's iconic cone bra at 2020 Met Gala

WENN

The annual star-studded fundraiser, known as the biggest fashion night, held at the New York Metropolitan Museum of Art, has been postponed due to the new coronavirus.

Katy Perry I would have stolen the show if this year's Met Gala were not postponed due to the new coronavirus pandemic. On the night of what should have been the biggest night of fashion, the "American idol"The judge gave a preview of what she would have worn, mocking a possible tribute to VirginThe iconic cone bra.

On Monday, May 4, the 35-year-old pregnant singer published on Instagram a photo of Jean Paul GaultierThe design for her that had similarities to the look she created for Hitler's Blonde Ambition tour "Material Girl" from 1990. Along with the photo, she simply wrote: "what would have been … # TheMetBall2020".

Perry shared the look a day after putting on the toilet paper costume for the Sunday episode of "American Idol." Filming at home, Orlando Bloom's fiancé joked with the host Ryan Seacrest and fellow judges, Lionel richie and Luke Bryan"I just wanted to make sure everyone has enough toilet paper in their houses."

The Met Gala 2020 was initially scheduled for May 4 in celebration of the 150th anniversary of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. To have Meryl Streep, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Emma Stone serving as co-chairs, he took up the theme of "About Time: Fashion and Duration". However, in mid-March, it was announced that the annual event was suspended due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Perry weren't the only stars regretting the canceled high-profile event. Hollywood star Julia Roberts, who co-chaired the Gala in 2008, posted a photo of herself in a black and white dress in her bathroom. Along with that, she wrote, "Here I am … I'm not going to the Met Ball tonight. #Stayhome #yesyoustillhavetostayhome."

Laverne CoxMeanwhile, he celebrated what should have been the biggest night of fashion with the classic Thierry Mugler. "The reason I wear the classic Thierry Mugler is that this year's Met Gala theme is supposed to be 'About time: fashion and duration'," the 47-year-old singer told Justin. Sylvester from Daily Pop.

"And so, apart from the idea of ​​the exhibition, they were going to look at fashion through time and see how fashion can be cyclical," he said.Orange is the new black"The actress explained more. In addition, she praised the designer's work in Kim KardashianThe look at Met Gala 2019, describing it as "such an epic moment".