Katie Maloney shows 20-pound weight loss in new photo!

Katie Maloney-Schwartz SURVING is some serious looks.
On Tuesday Vanderpump Rules Star went to Instagram and proudly showed off her recent weight loss transformation. Specifically, Bravo's personality gave fans a taste of his fabulous outfit for Pump rules season 8 reunion.
"Look at the Season 8 reunion! We may have been socially distant but it was still (Fire Emoji)!" she wrote online.
Dress? A bright, multi-colored number from In The Mood For Love. For the shoes, Katie chose Balenciaga's stunning silver heels. Bravo (no pun intended)!
Like E! Readers surely know, the reality TV veteran recently spoke about her health and weight loss journey. According to Bravolebrity, his recent transformation is due to the elimination of certain foods and beverages, including alcohol and sugar.
In fact, Tom SchwartzEven's wife came to an appointment with the doctor to see if her weight problems were due to "thyroid disease."
It was after this appointment that he learned about his glucose levels and decided to work with a nutritionist.
"I think it is really important to monitor your health as well because, although it was not a thyroid thing, I discovered that my glucose levels were quite high and that they could have left some pre-diabetic problems." annotated on Instagram.
She added, "From there, I met a really great nutritionist, who helped me understand how to eat for my metabolism, especially being insulin resistant or insulin sensitive. So now I have a great understanding of nutrition. and what kinds of foods you should and shouldn't be eating. "
Due to intimidation and past criticism of her weight, Maloney-Schwartz has become a strong advocate for body positivity. We couldn't be more proud of the old SURver!
Vanderpump Rules airs on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. in Bravo.
(E! And Bravo are part of the NBCUniversal family.)
%MINIFYHTMLcc743d337b6196c828ad48a624e70ff615%