Katie Maloney-Schwartz SURVING is some serious looks.

On Tuesday Vanderpump Rules Star went to Instagram and proudly showed off her recent weight loss transformation. Specifically, Bravo's personality gave fans a taste of his fabulous outfit for Pump rules season 8 reunion.

"Look at the Season 8 reunion! We may have been socially distant but it was still (Fire Emoji)!" she wrote online.

Dress? A bright, multi-colored number from In The Mood For Love. For the shoes, Katie chose Balenciaga's stunning silver heels. Bravo (no pun intended)!

Like E! Readers surely know, the reality TV veteran recently spoke about her health and weight loss journey. According to Bravolebrity, his recent transformation is due to the elimination of certain foods and beverages, including alcohol and sugar.

In fact, Tom SchwartzEven's wife came to an appointment with the doctor to see if her weight problems were due to "thyroid disease."