Kandi Burruss dedicates a song to Mama Joyce for Mother's Day – Watch her video

Kandi Burruss just dedicated a song to her mom Joyce, and she made sure the video on her social media account celebrated her mother for Mother's Day. Check out the Kandi fans who managed to impress the fans.

‘I love the @justrl song that you are and since it's Mother's Day week, I dedicate this song to my mother! #YouAreChallenge ", Kandi captioned the post she shared on her social media account.

Someone said, "He's one of my favorite male voices for over 20 years. My friend right there," and a follower posted this message: "What you're singing at the Masked Singer this week."

One commenter wrote, "I know Kandi is true! I must give mom flores ♥ ️ flowers 'and someone else said,' How sweet, I miss my mom! Not a day goes by that I don't think about her. have with her, even though she can drive you crazy hahaha ".

Someone else posted this message: "Nice and she's tough sometimes, but God knows who's who," and one fan posted, "I'm just as glad you show off your natural beauty without all this surgery as some of your other girlfriends love to. House,quot;. . & # 39;

Another follower said, "I heard that my mother was our everything, she had a way of letting us know that everything would be fine and thank you for letting me know how important faith in God is."

Another Instagram installer told the RHOA star: "It is a beautiful tribute to your mother! Joyce means a lot to so many people … the Wildcats & # 39; 67 also love her & # 39 ;.

Aside from this, Kandi shared a video on her social media account, showing how she does her makeup and prepares for the RHOA virtual meeting, which will air on May 10.

People made sure to praise her natural beauty again, and appreciated that she put on her makeup and hair.



