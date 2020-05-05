Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber now have their own reality series

A new report from Harper’s Bazaar confirmed today that Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber were going to have their own reality TV series. Justin and Hailey, who got married in September 2018 and had an official wedding a year later, have a new program called The Biebers on duty.

Variety was the first to report that the new series, with 12 episodes, will showcase the couple's married life near their Toronto home through GoPro footage. It will reportedly be on Facebook Watch and new episodes will be released every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday for the next three weeks.

Additionally, Justin and Hailey will host a Facebook Live session every Friday. As you may know, each television show has what is called a "pilot," in other words, the first episode in a series that producers show to a network for approval.

In the pilot, Hailey and Justin are in the first episode of the Facebook Watch series, and Justin tells the camera to start the show that he and his wife will show everyone what they have been up to lately.

Justin and Hailey's romance seems to be getting stronger these days, but it hasn't always been that way. Ashley Mitchell reported yesterday, on May 4, 2020, that the couple really struggled in difficult times in the past.

In a new episode of the aforementioned series, Justin and Hailey talk about how difficult it was when they first broke up in 2016. Hailey, in particular, said it was like a "duel,quot; process. Justin also said the breakup between them was "painful."

When asked how she could trust him again and, more importantly, how she managed, Hailey explained that she was only focused on herself and improving her own life.

As previously reported, the Biebers have struggled through a series of crises in recent years, even when Justin discovered he had Lyme disease after months of not knowing what was wrong with him.



