Justice Ginsburg hospitalized with gallstone infection – News, Sports, Weather, Traffic and the best of LA / OC

Judge Ginsburg hospitalized with gallstone infectionSupreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been hospitalized in unknown conditions. 18 minutes ago

Casa Vega offers Margaritas Drive-Thru for Cinco de MayoYou cannot eat inside the old San Fernando Valley restaurant, but you can still have a drink to celebrate. 1 hour before

Distressed companies that choose not to use delivery services above sky-high delivery ratesFor some homeowners, ceding a good chunk of their hard sales to third-party delivery apps like Grubhub, Uber Eats, and DoorDash is simply not worth it and they are backing off. 1 hour before

Facebook group helps get answers from California unemployment officeThe group addresses dozens of topics, from exhausted benefits to penalty weeks and identity verification, but perhaps the most common question is how to get EDD over the phone. 1 hour before

Huntington Beach, Seal Beach and Dana Point get authorization to reopen beachesThe California National Resources Agency reported that it approved the reopening plans submitted by each of the three cities. 2 hours ago

Shanghai Disneyland to reopen May 11 with controlled capacityShanghai Disney Resort announced on Tuesday that Shanghai Disneyland will reopen to the public on May 11 with some new security guidelines. Katie Johnston reports. 3 hours ago

Talia Balsam in "South Mountain,quot;, "Mad Men,quot;, working with her husband John SlatteryThe actor talks to Up News Info Local DJ Sixsmith about his new movie "South Mountain,quot;, why "Mad Men,quot; was one of the best experiences of his career and time at "Homeland,quot;. # Interview #TaliaBalsam 4 hours ago

Barack and Michelle Obama will salute the class of 2020The former first couple will be part of two greetings to this year's high school graduation class. DeMarco Morgan and Suzanne Marques report. 6 hours ago

2 OC Beaches reopen with new hours, limited activitiesThe beaches of Laguna and San Clemente will remain completely closed on weekends under the agreement with Governor Gavin Newsom. Kara Finnstrom reports. 6 hours ago

Residents cautious at the prospect of reopening businessesPeople want the reopening while still battling the coronavirus to be a measured and thoughtful process. Kandiss Crone reports. 6 hours ago

Where is the meat? National meat shortages force Wendy's to cut menuWith the coronavirus outbreak that led to the closure of meat processing plants across the country, fast food chain Wendy & # 39; s was forced to remove certain items from its menu. Tina Patel reports. 7 hours ago

Los Angeles County Supervisor Asks Metro to Require All Passengers to Cover Their FacesOn Monday, a county supervisor urged Metro to require facial coverage for all bus and train passengers in an effort to stop the spread of the new coronavirus. Geoff Petrulis reports. %MINIFYHTMLa4b055059250034a7f1b376b496d3e1a14% 9 hours ago

Tom Cruise teams up with SpaceX and NASA by Elon Musk to shoot a movie in spaceAlthough it seems like an impossible mission, actor Tom Cruise has partnered with Elon Musk's SpaceX and Nasa to shoot a movie in outer space. Geoff Petrulis reports. 9 hours ago

Natasha Gregson Wagner and Laurent Bouzereau in "Natalie Wood: What's Behind HBO,quot;Natalie Wood was once won among the biggest stars in Hollywood. Her daughter and director Laurent Bouzereau talk to Up News Info Local DJ Sixsmith about her career, her life, and the new HBO document "Natalie Wood: What Remains Behind." # Interview #NatalieWood 9 hours ago

Kroger to Provide Free Coronavirus Testing to Southland Supermarket WorkersThe union representing approximately 22,000 supermarket workers at Ralphs and Food 4 Less in Southern California announced Monday that Kroger has agreed to provide access to free COVID-19 tests for workers. Geoff Petrulis reports. 9 hours ago

Son of cruise ship passenger who died after testing positive for COVID-19 sues cruise lineThe son of a 74-year-old man who died after testing positive for the new coronavirus after traveling on a cruise to Hawaii filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Princess and Carnival Cruise Lines on Monday. Geoff Petrulis reports. 10 hours ago

Dylan McDermott in Netflix's "Hollywood,quot;, Ryan Murphy, "Steel Magnolias,quot;The actor talks to Up News Info Local DJ Sixsmith about his role in the new Netflix series about Hollywood in the immediate post-WWII period, his working relationship with Ryan Murphy, and his favorite experiences in film. 10 hours ago

Other LAPD employees test positive for COVID-19Other Los Angeles Police Department employees have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the department's total to 94. Geoff Petrulis reports. 10 hours ago

Laguna Beach reopens for active use onlyAs soon as it opened at 6 a.m., Kara Finnstrom reports that the exercises were in Laguna Beach. 11 hours ago

Parents work to highlight 2020 graduatesMarcie and Travis Geiger spoke with Suzanne Marques about honoring the class of 2020 at the time of the coronavirus. 11 hours ago

Off-duty Los Angeles police officers were firing weapons in the desert before 1 was hitIsmael Tamayo was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with the shooting. DeMarco Morgan reports. 11 hours ago

Highway 60 reopens after deadly shooting involving officers in Monterey ParkThe driver was fatally shot after being stopped in the middle of the eastbound lanes. Tina Patel reports. 11 hours ago

Certain retail stores may reopen on FridayRetail stores, bookstores and flower shops could reopen just in time for Mother's Day on Sunday. Kandiss Crone reports. 11 hours ago