Yes, it's been about six months (although it seems like a decade) since that movie trip, Catscame out, but we're still talking about it.
Since its release, some of the movie's stars have made an "I don't know her," saying they haven't even seen the movie.
And in a cover interview with British Vogue this month, Judi Dench became the last star of the film to say that she really hadn't seen her.
In the interview, Judi "visibly irritated,quot; at the mention of the movie, saying that she had not seen the entire movie.
But, there was one important thing that really bothered her about the movie: how it looked in it!
According to Judi, she was not a fan of the cape she was wearing, saying:
The cape they made me put on! Like five foxes fucking on my back.
And she also thought her Old Deuteronomy character would look classy in the movie (after the CGI was added), but she was less impressed with how it ended, based on the photos she saw:
An old mangy and mangy cat. A great big orange bruise. What is that about?
But, Judi went on to reveal that she knew someone who loved the movie: her Link co-star Ben Whishaw.
Saying Ben texted him and "just adored him (the movie)."
Well, this might not have turned out the way Judi thought it would, because the movie sucked worse than the three-week-old cat litter left in the sun, but we really can't get enough.
You can read the full interview with Judi Dench on British Vogue.
