Judi Dench covers British fashion, she will never retire

Lady Judi Dench is British Vogue’S June cover star—And at 85, the oldest celebrity ever the honor. The interior story is a charming celebration of legend., with its sharp wit plagued everywhere. I laughed when he referred to his 1999 Oscar winner acting as Elizabeth I in Shakespeare in love how "meight quick minutes with bad teeth"; and when she revealed that his first tattoo was the phrase "carpe diem "on her wrist, made on her 81st birthday. She is never verbose, describing herself in quick jokes like, "It can be very difficult if someone takes me for granted." In honor of his signature mischief, here are some of his best quotes from the piece:

In his role in Cats, that she has yet to see:

The cape they made me put on! Like five foxes fucking on my back.

On aging and what he likes about being 85 years old:

"Nothing. I don't like it at all. I don't think about it. I don't want to think about it. They say age is an attitude … it's horrible. I saw Mags, Maggie Smith, the other day, and she said," OMG I think they are going to stop me driving my car. "It is the most terrible shock to your system. Horrible. It is terrible to be so dependent on people." %MINIFYHTML89f6680aff1ea5f647a5d2e68fe7776e12%

On her marriage to actor Michael Williams:

She married Williams in the second [propsoal] because the first time he asked her that they were on tour in Australia, she said that she couldn't trust any proposal when the weather was so nice. "We better hope for a rainy day in Battersea," she said, and he did. Low-key, his was one of the great love stories of 20th century actors. They often worked together, especially in the hit sitcom A good romance, and they had legendary ranks, but most laughed. "He used to cry when he laughed," she recalls, smiling. “The more he laughed, the more he cried. Oh god, it made me laugh.

At Harvey Weinstein:

"My condolences go out to anyone who has had an experience like that," he says of the convicted rapist's victims. "Is very annoying". On some level it is clear that she is still computing it; having misjudged a boss and friend so badly. "It is good that things come to the surface and they are talked about and people feel a kind of freedom, I am sure." Have you ever been sexually harassed in your own career? "No," he says, and adds obliquely, "it's not something I couldn't deal with." It's getting more and more uncomfortable, so we keep going.

In retirement:

But how do you feel about retirement? Immediately, it is as if the sun had set behind a cloud. "No no no no. Don't use that word, Giles. Not in this house. Not here. Wash your mouth! His voice becomes more electric to quote Dylan Thomas." Fury, rage against the death of light, "he yells. , with all the skill and strength of his CSR days. It's quite something. "There never was a truer word spoken," he adds. "Pretty depressing. Anyway …"

Plus, there's a charming video where Dench answers questions from his most famous fans, including telling Stormzy on time she rapped with dirt pioneer Lethal Bizzle. You couldn't make this up if you tried:

