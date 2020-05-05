Judge restores New York Democratic presidential primary on June 23

NEW YORK (AP) – New York's Democratic presidential primaries are due to take place on June 23 because canceling them would be unconstitutional, a judge ruled Tuesday.

The US District Judge The US, Analisa Torres, ruled after hearing the arguments a day earlier when attorneys for retired presidential candidates Bernie Sanders and Andrew Yang argued that it was wrong to cancel the primary election.

The judge said there was enough time before the primary happened to figure out how to do it safely.

Democratic members of the State Board of Elections voted to cancel the primaries despite New York still planning to hold its state and congressional primaries on June 23. They cited the coronavirus as a reason to cancel the election since Joe Biden is unopposed. .

