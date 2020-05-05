Judge Ginsburg in hospital with infection, according to a court – Up News Info

WASHINGTON – Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg was hospitalized Tuesday with an infection caused by a gallstone, the Supreme Court said.

The 87-year-old judge underwent nonsurgical treatment for what the court described as acute cholecystitis, a benign condition of the gallbladder, at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland.

She hopes to be in the hospital for a day or two, the court said.

Ginsburg participated in the court's phone arguments on Monday and Tuesday and plans to do so again on Wednesday, the court said.

She has been treated four times for cancer, the most recent in August.

She initially sought medical attention on Monday, when gallstone was first diagnosed.