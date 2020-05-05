John Legend believes that the coronavirus crisis shows racial inequality in the United States

Instagram

On how President Donald Trump handled the pandemic, the singer of & # 39; All of Me & # 39; He couldn't help but consider POTUS's words to the public 'so ridiculously silly and so ridiculously selfish'.

Up News Info –

John Legend It has blamed the coronavirus pandemic for "exposing weaknesses" in the United States in terms of racial inequality.

Since the health crisis began, statistics have been released showing death rates, with a recent study showing that black people living in New York are twice as likely to die from COVID-19 than white people.

And now "All of Me" singer John is evaluating the shocking statistics in a new interview in GQ magazine.

"That is a fact here in the United States and I think it is an effect of systemic problems that we have known to be the case for a long time," he said. "First of all, black people are more likely to be poor in the United States. There is a wealth gap and an income gap. They are more likely to live in segregated neighborhoods that have fewer services and are more populated. They are also more likely getting different treatment when they go to the doctor. Black people's symptoms, our symptoms, are not taken so seriously in many doctors' offices and hospitals. "

He adds that "environmental racism" – "when poorer neighborhoods with less political power are most affected by air and water pollution" – has led to an increase in the number of black children suffering from asthma.

%MINIFYHTMLfa8fdffcb8e762b7c859c7704000c36614%

"When you combine all these pre-existing factors with the lack of access to health insurance that many people have, you see how a disease that is affecting everyone is affecting us worse," he continued. "And that is what is happening. The crisis is exposing weaknesses in our system, and one of them is that we have treated blacks unfairly throughout our nation's history."

John has never hidden his disgust for the US president. USA Donald trump, and regularly hits the leader on their social media pages. Trump recently made fun of himself claiming that the disinfectant injection could help fight the virus, and the 41-year-old Oscar winner did not hold back in his GQ chat.

<br />

"It is so ridiculous. It is almost as if you cannot believe that it is real that we have chosen this idiot to be the president of the United States," he said. "The things he says are so ridiculously silly and so ridiculously selfish and narcissistic at the same time."