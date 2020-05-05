John Boyega and Oscar Isaac caught in Sandstorm on the set of the movie & # 39; Star Wars & # 39;

Disney

In never-before-seen footage, the two actors are seen sheltering from strong winds as they film & # 39; Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker & # 39; in the Jordan desert.

Actors John Boyega and Oscar Isaac they were forced to take refuge in the middle of the shooting "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker"after they were caught in a sandstorm.

Part of the 2019 box office hit was filmed in Wadi Rum, Jordan, and to commemorate Star Wars Day on Monday May 4, 2020, Boyega shared never-before-seen video footage of the filming in the desert, which was It temporarily stopped as they tried to take cover from the strong winds.

"Happy Star Wars day everyone!" Boyega captioned the Instagram post. "Here I am and Oscar are cooling off during a sandstorm! We couldn't shoot … good times."

In the clip, the actors are shown wearing blankets to shield their faces from the sand as they lie behind a large photographic umbrella, with Isaac jokingly covering his face and joking, "I'm scared. I can't see anything. There's so much sand."

"It's good for the skin, think of it as a peel," a voice is heard in the distance saying, while Boyega comments: "That's what it says!"