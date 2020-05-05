Jodie Turner-Smith uses breast milk to treat postpartum acne

Instagram

Weeks after welcoming their first child with Joshua Jackson, the actress of & # 39; Queen & Slim & # 39; reveals on social networks his new facial routine that he claims gives immediate results.

Up News Info –

New mom Jodie Turner-Smith He has taken breast milk on his face as a treatment for postpartum acne.

The "Queen & Slim"star welcomed her first child, a girl, with her husband Joshua Jackson last month (April), and she reveals that her new facial routine has given her immediate results.

The actress posted a selfie without makeup on her Instagram story timeline on Sunday (May 3) and wrote, "Does any new mom have breakouts after giving birth? Lately I've had a lot of blemishes (hormones?), But I put in breast milk last night and today my skin looks much better. "

%MINIFYHTML19c7601d55bba36e2463e40a44b9b39f14%

Jodie Turner-Smith shared tips for treating postpartum acne.

Breast milk is known to contain lauric acid, which has natural antibacterial qualities, making it a common ingredient in many skin care products.