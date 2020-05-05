Jill Biden Hosts Virtual Zoom Campaign Events With Michiganders – Up News Info Detroit

(DETROIT Up News Info) – The 2020 campaign returns to Michigan, this time virtually.

Jill Biden, the wife of likely Democratic candidate Joe Biden, will host virtual campaign events in Michigan this week.

It will hold three zoom events with Michiganders, and is expected to address the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

This occurs when her husband faces sexual assault allegations that Governor Gretchen Whitmer was asked about over the weekend.

