Ji Chaozhu, Chinese interpreter during Nixon's trip, dies at 90

Ji Chaozhu, who was a long-time interpreter for senior Chinese officials, including Mao Zedong and Deng Xiaoping, and who stood by Zhou Enlai during President Richard M. Nixon's groundbreaking trip to China in 1972, died on April 29. . He was 90 years old.
His death was reported by The South China Morning Post, among other media. More details were not available.
Mr. Ji, who attempted to act as a bridge between China, where he was born, and the United States, where he grew up, played a crucial role on a secret visit to Beijing in 1971 by Henry A. Kissinger, then-Nixon national. security advisor. That meeting, which laid the groundwork for Nixon to become the first US president to visit mainland China, led to the restoration of diplomatic relations between Washington and Beijing after decades of hostility.
Raised primarily in New York City and briefly educated at Harvard, Mr. Ji spoke impeccable English. He did not do politics, but his language skills often helped shape the negotiations. Sometimes he even translated for both sides when American leaders met with their Chinese counterparts.
That was the case during Mr. Kissinger's secret visit, although Mr. Ji's impeccable English was not the only reason he was assigned this delicate task.
"Nixon really didn't trust the State Department to keep a secret, so we really didn't have anyone of our own," Winston Lord, an assistant who traveled with the President and Mr. Kissinger, he told the New York Times in 2012.
The Americans also trusted Mr. Ji on other occasions.
"It turns out that the United States Government does not employ anyone who is fully qualified as a simultaneous interpreter from English to Chinese." A Times editorial noted in 1979 after Mr. Ji had facilitated a discussion between Chinese officials and President Jimmy Carter. As a result, The Times declared Mr. Ji "indispensable,quot;.
During his decades-long career as an interpreter for Chinese leaders, Mr. Ji was so pervasive that he adopted an aura similar to that of Zelig, appearing in photographs on numerous important occasions: with Zhou in Geneva in 1954, at the end of the Korean War; with Zhou shaking hands with Nixon on the Beijing blacktop in 1972; and with Deng while donning a white cowboy hat during a tour of the United States in 1979.
Ji Chaozhu was born on July 30, 1929, to a wealthy family of communist sympathizers in Shanxi province, northern China. His family fled during the Second Sino-Japanese War, in the late 1930s. They arrived in the United States when they were not yet 10 years old.
Mr. Ji spent the next twelve years in New York City. He graduated from the Horace Mann School in the Bronx and attended Harvard for a short time before leaving in 1950, when China entered the Korean War against the forces led by the United States. He returned to China to join Mao and his allies, who hoped to build a communist paradise.
"When the Korean War broke out, I was torn between my love for two countries." Mr. Ji told the Times. "But I knew it was fundamentally Chinese."
He enrolled at Tsinghua University in Beijing, where he studied chemistry. His dream was to develop nuclear bombs for China. Instead, due to his English language skills, he was chosen to take notes in the conversations that led to the ceasefire in the Korean War. He became one of the best interpreters for China's leaders and played that role for several decades.
In his later years, he was China's ambassador to Fiji and Britain and deputy secretary-general of the United Nations.
In 2008, Mr. Ji published a memoir, "The Man on Mao's Right," the title referring to his frequent position at the checkpoint at Tiananmen Square when English-speaking officials were present with Mao.
The reports disappointed some reviewers, who hoped to learn more about China's leaders and their strategic decision-making. Most of Mr. Ji's humanizing passages were, diplomatically, about him.
But he did offer comments on the men he served. Mao said, "He complained that I spoke too loud when I translated,quot;; Zhou "was like a father,quot;; Deng "was so low that I had to spread my legs to go down when I performed."
He was more direct with Jiang Qing, Mao's fourth wife and a member of the infamous Band of Four, who helped preside over the brutal persecutions and chaos of the Cultural Revolution. She was, he wrote, "the horror of all horrors!"