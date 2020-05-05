Ji Chaozhu, Chinese interpreter during Nixon's trip, dies at 90

During his decades-long career as an interpreter for Chinese leaders, Mr. Ji was so pervasive that he adopted an aura similar to that of Zelig, appearing in photographs on numerous important occasions: with Zhou in Geneva in 1954, at the end of the Korean War; with Zhou shaking hands with Nixon on the Beijing blacktop in 1972; and with Deng while donning a white cowboy hat during a tour of the United States in 1979.

%MINIFYHTMLe6c09b8bce26b6afc67ca0db253f1dc514%