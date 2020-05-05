Jessica Simpson criticizes Vogue's nauseating story about Met Gala

Jessica SimpsonHe will not tolerate being embarrassed, especially in 2020.
As one of the many famous celebrities who attended the exclusive Met Gala event over the years, the singer hoped to take a stroll down Memory Lane this first Monday in May. However, she was horrified to see that Sally SingerFormer fashion creative digital director commented on Simpson's breasts at the Fashion item "Alone at the Met: An Oral History of the World's Most Glamorous Gala,quot;, rather than the fashion of the night or other moments.
Specifically, Singer recalled: "One year Jessica Simpson was there with John Mayer. She was wearing Michael Kors and her breasts fell out of her dress on the red carpet … and then at dinner, it was suddenly like, whoa, Jessica Simpson's breasts are in front of me at the table and they're in a tray and I'm looking at them. "
Singer even hinted that Jessica and John were intimate at the 2007 dinner too. "John Mayer was putting his hands on them at the table. He bent down and I remember thinking, 'Oh, celebrities, feel free to play. here. That's what's going on. "
Evan Agostini / Getty Images
But Jessica remembers that night very differently. On Instagram she wrote: "Feeling a little like Jayne Mansfield after reading this (inaccurate!) oral #MetBall story where I'm embarrassed by #SallySinger. "This was in reference to an iconic photo from Sophia Loren looking at Jayne's revealing developer.
It should be noted that the year Jessica attended the gala with John, she was actually wearing a Roberto Cavalli dress, not Michael Kors, so Singer's memory is inaccurate in more ways than one.
Then she expressed disappointment as she read Singer's words. "In all seriousness, I have persevered in embarrassing my own body and internalizing the world's views on it throughout my adult life. To read this highly anticipated article about the most stylish fashion event out there and should be embarrassed by another woman for having breasts in 2020 is nauseating, "shared the singer.
In fact, the 39-year-old woman has expressed feelings of insecurity on multiple occasions, including in her recently released memoirs. In the book, she shared that fame made her start "hearing voices when she was alone at night, waiting for the sleeping pill to come in."
These "voices,quot; told him: "Do more abs, fat."
But, as Simpson said in 2014, "I have become myself and established my identity on my terms. I embrace my strengths and celebrate even small victories."
ME! The news has reached fashion and Sally Singer for comment.
