Jessica Simpson, backed by January Jones after hitting back in the Met Gala story of & # 39; Nauseating & # 39; by Vogue

WENN / Flash Point

John Mayer's ex-girlfriend was subjected to body embarrassment by the magazine's creative digital director in an article about the oral history of the annual dance.

Up News Info –

Jessica Simpson has January jones at your side when it comes to body shamer. Shortly after hit creator "With You" responded to Vogue's "imprecise" account of her 2007 Met Gala attendance with then-boyfriend John Mayer, first "Crazy men"The actress raised her morale with a statement of support.

"And no! Women shouldn't talk about the period of other women's bodies unless it's to compliment or point to a suspicious mole," Jones wrote to Simpson in response to the latter's Instagram post that she criticized. to former Vogue Creative Digital Director Sally Singer. The 42-year-old woman also expressed admiration for the photo the singer / actress used for the post.

Simpson was subjected to a scathing story by Singer when Vogue published her extensive oral history of the Met Gala. In the article itself, Singer shared her recollection of Simpson saying, "One year Jessica Simpson was there with John Mayer. She was wearing Michael Kors and maybe her breasts fell off her dress on the red carpet … "

"… and then at dinner, it was suddenly like, whoa, Jessica Simpson's breasts are in front of me at the table and they're on a tray and I'm looking at them," Singer continued singing. "And John Mayer was putting his hands on the table. He bent down and I remember thinking, 'Oh, celebrities, feel free to play here. That's what's going on.'

%MINIFYHTML0df6843d35f517f199112fc5fe3d4b4e12%

The next day, on May 5, Simpson expressed his frustration on social media. Publishing the infamous black and white snap of Sophia Loren giving Jayne Mansfield A serious side eye, the 39-year-old man responded by saying, "Feeling a bit like Jayne Mansfield after reading this (inaccurate!) #MetBall oral story where #SallySinger's body embarrasses me."

"But in all seriousness I have persevered in embarrassing my own body and internalizing the world's views on it throughout my adult life," the wife of the former NFL athlete Eric Johnson He continued to express his disappointment. "Reading this long-awaited article about the most stylish fashion event out there and should be embarrassed by another woman for having breasts in 2020 is nauseating."

<br />

In the May 4 piece, Singer noted that Simpson was using Michael Kors when attending the annual dance with Mayer. The author of "Open Book," however, came to the star-studded event dressed in a Roberto Cavalli gown.

In the wake of Simpson's clapback, Vogue was presented with an apologetic statement. "We regret that Jessica was embarrassed by the anecdote in our Met article," the statement said. "That was never our intention, but we understand his reaction and we apologize for including it."