Jessica Simpson applauded a former Vogue member for apparently embarrassing her

"Being embarrassed by another woman for having breasts in 2020 is nauseating."
On Monday (what was supposed to be the day of the Met Gala), Vogue released an oral history of the Met Gala, where former Vogue employees, celebrities and designers shared behind-the-scenes stories.
Sally Singer, who was the former Vogue Digital Creative Director, had a salacious story about Jessica Simpson and John Mayer at the 2007 gala.
"One year Jessica Simpson was there with John Mayer. She was wearing Michael Kors and her breasts fell out of her dress on the red carpet … and then at dinner, it was suddenly like, 'Whoa, those Jessica Simpson's breasts are in front of me at the table and are on a tray and I'm looking at them & # 39; & # 39;, she said.
"And John Mayer was putting his hands on them at the table. He leaned down and I remember thinking, 'Oh celebrities, feel free to play here.'" That's what's happening ".
After reading what Sally said, Jessica applauded her on Twitter and Instagram, saying that Sally embarrassed her.
"Feeling a bit like Jayne Mansfield after reading this (inaccurate!) #MetBall oral story where #SallySinger embarrasses me," she wrote, along with the iconic image of Sophia Loren squinting at the late actress.
"But in all seriousness I have persevered in embarrassing my own body and internalizing the world's views on it throughout my adult life," he continued. "Reading this article about the most stylish fashion event out there and being embarrassed by another woman for having breasts in 2020 is nauseating."
As a partner with big boobs, I relate to Jessica's fight. Even if her breasts came out, it was most likely completely unintentional, given the neckline of the dress. Big boobs have a mind of their own!
Many showed their support for Jessica, including January Jones:
Sally hasn't commented on Jessica's response yet, but we'll keep you posted if she does.
