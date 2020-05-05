Jessica Simpson accuses Vogue writer of embarrassing her

Jessica Simpson is no stranger to body shame, in fact, she has dealt with it on multiple fronts since she began her career in the entertainment industry many years ago.

On Tuesday, Vogue magazine published a piece documenting several alleged Met Gala mishaps, including the claim that Jessica accidentally let one of her breasts slide onto the red carpet.

Sally Singer, the magazine's former creative and digital director, told a story of how she and Jessica Simpson were at the prestigious event and "Simpson's breasts (were) in front of (her) at the table,quot; and appeared before her as if were on a "plate,quot;.

As noted above, Jessica has struggled against media scrutiny for many years and has developed a thick skin against criticism. Simpson wrote in her account that another woman embarrassed her by her breasts and described him as "nauseating,quot;.

Vogue also published a part of the article in which Michael Kors recalled how he had to help Jessica re-sew her dress after she broke. Returning to the subject of media criticism, Jessica was also criticized by the host of the Wendy Williams Show earlier this year too.

Wendy used her platform to criticize Jessica for allowing her 8-year-old daughter to read her memoirs, Open book, in which Simpson exposed his personal details. Wendy said it was not a good idea to allow an 8-year-old girl to read a book on serious topics.

However, they all have different parenting styles, so this may depend on personal taste. As previously reported, Jessica released a new memory last year, Open book, in which he spoke about some of the most serious challenges in his life.

She spoke about relationships, substance abuse, media conjecture, criticism, and body image issues, among other very serious topics. She even sparked controversy with her ex-husband, Nick Lachey, who later joked that she at least no longer had to date her father.



