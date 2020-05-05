Jennifer Lopez mixologist shares 5 cocktails worth celebrating

Time to raise your glass to some amazing cocktail recipes!

Whether you want to celebrate Cinco de Mayo today, or just enjoy a midweek non-alcoholic cocktail on your balcony as we continue to be socially estranged, bartender Diego Guzman The popular Black Barn farm-to-table restaurant in New York City has you covered with five celebrity-approved drinks to try tonight.

Guzman gave ME! News the details on these delicious soft drinks, from which the stars order the drinks to the ease with which you can prepare the drinks yourself with ingredients that you probably already have at home.

"I like to use a lot of fresh seasonal ingredients," says Guzmán. "We try to bring those items into our cocktails which are up to date and also pair very well with what the restaurant offers in terms of food."

Read on to see which refreshing mixed or non-alcoholic drink would be the perfect match, whatever you're preparing or taking out for dinner.

Health!