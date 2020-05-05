Jennifer Lopez mixologist shares 5 cocktails worth celebrating

Time to raise your glass to some amazing cocktail recipes!
Whether you want to celebrate Cinco de Mayo today, or just enjoy a midweek non-alcoholic cocktail on your balcony as we continue to be socially estranged, bartender Diego Guzman The popular Black Barn farm-to-table restaurant in New York City has you covered with five celebrity-approved drinks to try tonight.
Guzman gave ME! News the details on these delicious soft drinks, from which the stars order the drinks to the ease with which you can prepare the drinks yourself with ingredients that you probably already have at home.
"I like to use a lot of fresh seasonal ingredients," says Guzmán. "We try to bring those items into our cocktails which are up to date and also pair very well with what the restaurant offers in terms of food."
Read on to see which refreshing mixed or non-alcoholic drink would be the perfect match, whatever you're preparing or taking out for dinner.
Health!
Black Barn in New York City / E! Illustration
1. Berry White
(White tequila, blackberries, basil and lime)
While we may not have much in common with Jennifer Lopez when it comes to starring in movies like Hustlers or selling concert stadiums, we can drink like the star with this cocktail that is one of his favorites!
"The name of this cocktail is a simple play on words inspired by our CEO's love for Barry White"Melodies," said Guzmán. "To name it, I just looked at the ingredients and it made sense to me. They are confusing black berries and white (white) tequila. Bing, bang, boom Berry White."
Addresses
In a glass, mix the berries with the white tequila until they are together. Add the lime juice to a shaker with ice and shake vigorously. Then serve on ice and garnish with lemon and basil.
Black Barn in New York City / E! Illustration
2. Honeypot
(Mezcal, pineapple, coconut cream and honey and chili syrup)
If you have ever wanted to know the order of the drinks Saturday night live& # 39; s Colin Jostthen read on!
Inspired by the need for a vacation and the love of mezcal, Guzmán created this version of a beach drink with a twist that we can enjoy from the comfort of our own home.
Addresses
In a cocktail shaker combine mezcal, pineapple and coconut cream. Serve on ice and add a pinch of cold honey syrup, then stir gently to kick it in!
3. Get up and shine
No, this is not a cocktail named after Kylie JennerIt's an iconic song, but the modern version of a greyhound sounds so delicious it can still make you want to explode into song.
In this simple yet sophisticated version of the classic beloved by celebrities like Scarlett JohanssonSays Guzmán, "We balance citrus and bitterness with lemongrass vodka infused with the house and a rim of citrus salt."
Addresses
In a shaker on ice, combine vodka, Campari, and grapefruit juice and shake vigorously. Serve on ice with a salt rim.
Black Barn in New York City / E! Illustration
4. Blackberry Virgin Mojito
(Blackberries, granulated sugar, lime juice, ice, mineral water, mint to decorate)
Classic mojitos are always refreshing with fresh mint and fruit. This non-alcoholic version is still so refreshing with a simple mint syrup and fresh blackberries.
Addresses
In a small bowl, add blackberries and sugar. Then, with a wooden spoon, crush the berries until they break.
Divide the berries among 4 glasses and add 2 tablespoons of simple syrup and 2 tablespoons of lime juice to each glass. Fill the glasses with ice and top with mineral water, then garnish with mint.
5. Make fun of champagne
(Ginger ale, pineapple juice, white grape juice)
This hangover-free version of the celebratory drink is perfect for a Zoom call to brighten up a friend's virtual birthday or while enjoying one of their favorite TV shows.
Addresses
In large punch, combine all ingredients and serve on flutes!
