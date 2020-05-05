Jeff Lewis and boyfriend Scott Anderson end after a year of dating

Freaking former student Jeff Lewis and boyfriend Scott Anderson have resigned. Lewis confirmed the breakup in the Monday episode of Jeff Lewis Live.

The 50-year-old explained that he and Anderson left him over the weekend, and also revealed that the past eight weeks have been "a little difficult."

"He has been very anxious, very frustrated, and it got to a point where I felt he was very critical of me," Lewis said. “It was a lot of negativity and he was always complaining. I feel like I worked very hard on the relationship. I felt I was very good to him. "

Lewis added that despite "negativity,quot; in their relationship in recent weeks, the positive always outweighs the negative. Looking back on the relationship, Lewis admitted that Anderson teased him "the shit,quot; sometimes, but he doesn't forget the good things.

The interior designer explained that Anderson was the one who broke up with him, but agreed that it was the right decision. Lewis says Anderson stopped communicating with him in the past few weeks and could "feel him beside me just angry, pouting, furious, resentful."

Lewis explained that he began to think that Anderson needed some distance to gain some perspective. But, when he confronted him about it and had a conversation, Lewis says Anderson told him he wanted to break up.

Lewis says Anderson recommended they go to couples therapy, but he told Anderson that he had finished working on the relationship. It turned out to be Lewis's biggest regret because he now believes they should have tried counseling.

The reality star explained that he and Anderson speak "two different languages," and when he is in a relationship he needs more affirmation and recognition. Lewis says Anderson's constant verbal beatings and hypercritical became stifling.

"It just started to wear me down," Lewis said.

He also revealed that immediately after the separation, he and Anderson had a heated exchange by text message. However, Lewis decided to stop him and sent Anderson some kind words.

"I said, 'Look, you are a very kind and kind man and you have had a very positive influence on me over the past year, and I am very grateful and appreciate how sweet and generous you have been with (daughter) Monroe and I wish you all the best, "said Jeff Lewis." Hopefully we can be friends eventually. "

Ad

Jeff Lewis Live airs Monday through Friday on SiriusXM Radio Andy.



Post views:

0 0