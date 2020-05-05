Jazz GM: Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell know they & # 39; are needed & # 39; to win a ring

Donovan Mitchell's beef with Jazz teammate Rudy Gobert for the coronavirus has decreased, though not as fast as the men recovered from COVID-19.

Now comes the next step: leaving the episode behind them while they are on the court. Jazz general manager Dennis Lindsey hopes that will happen.

"At the most basic level, they know they need each other to achieve the goals we want to achieve, to be the last team standing in the NBA," Lindsey said Tuesday in a Zoom call with reporters. by Andy Larsen of the Salt Lake Tribune. Lindsey also said the two are ready to "act professionally."

Mitchell is the top scorer for the Jazz with 24.2 points per game. Gobert is his top rebounder with 13.7 per game, and he's also averaging 2.0 blocked shots.

Gobert's story has been well told: he was the first NBA player to test positive for the coronavirus. The March 11 result in Oklahoma City came just days after the All-Star center touched the journalists' microphones in a humorous attempt. Mitchell tested positive hours after Gobert's result as the Jazz were quarantined within the arena.

The sports world of North America, and then most of the USA. USA, finally closed after Gobert's positive test.

Mitchell was steaming over Gobert playing the microphones, along with the teammates and the players' belongings. "It took me a while to cool off," Mitchell told ABC's Robin Roberts on "Good Morning America,quot; ​​on March 16. Sources told The Athletic in April that the players' relationship "does not seem salvageable."

The two have since made repairs, to hear Lindsey say it. They will have extra time off the court to work things out even more, because the NBA is not close to returning, not even for team training.