Jay Bird Headphones, Armor All Car Cleaning Kit, Rachael Ray Cookware, Civilization VI and more

Graphic: Ignacia Fulcher

A pair of Jaybird Headphones, a Gooloo charger, Rachael Ray Cookware, a Armor All Car Cleaning Kit and Star Wars comic books are on top of the best deals on Tuesday.

Now ready to book, Disney's inevitable face masks are …

the best deals from Dell and Alienware by May 2020 they are here.

If you are looking for a computer update right now, we can help you. Dell and Alienware have a wide range of great deals right now, from entry-level laptops to portable gaming beasts, not to mention dazzling displays, vibrant accessories, and more.

These are the best deals we've seen on Dell and Alienware devices right now.

While blockbuster movies may lag from left to right, 2020 is shaping up to be an exceptional year for gaming. Last week we reported on Assassin's Creed Valhalla coming up for pre-order only days later The last of us, part II Got its new release date: June 19. If you feel like updating your TV in time for these foolproof visual shows, the TCL 65 "Smart TV 8 series 4K HDR it's $ 1,000 at Best Buy today.

Typically, this QLED set sells for $ 2,000. Save roughly 50% while supplies last, and experience your favorite games, movies and TV shows on the big screen the way they should look – with crisp 4K resolution with standard HDR vibration in an unopposed quantum dot panel by everyone except the top OLED screens. With support for Dolby Vision and HDR10, the only thing you will lose is, well, a thousand dollars in your checking account.

He debuted for $ 180 and is still gambling as much at most retailers, but in a rare one-day sale, Jaybird is liquidating his stocks. Run the true XT wireless headphones for just $ 70.

If you can spare the miserable 12-hour total battery (four on the buds, eight on the case), you'll come across a pair of quality sports headphones that have IPX7 water resistance, built-in locating lost headphones, equalization profiles Customizable, one-touch voice control and tons of in-box comfort options.

If you have not yet prepared your computer with antivirus, today is the day to do it. You can today get a year of AVG Ultimate 33% discount, which translates to a $ 40 discount. That means it only costs $ 80 to protect an unlimited mount of PCs and mobile devices in your care.

And more than just antivirus, AVG Ultimate also has a tuning and VPN combo, the former keeps your PC running smoothly with regular house cleaning, while the VPN hides its activity from packet inspectors, and potentially plus …

We have never seen AUKEY's USB-C Power Delivery Foldable Wall Charger get this cheap For a limited time, you can get one for just under $ 10, under $ 15, with the promo code 2ZZHSHAC. Supports up to 18W to charge phones, tablets, and other modern devices, and GET THIS: the pins fold in. It's like the holy grail of wall socket features.

$10

Since AmazonUse code 2ZZHSHAC

If you've made peace with the fact that you'll waste precious milliseconds of reaction time with a wireless mouse, this deal on a Logitech G305 may be exactly what you need. Usually costs $ 60, but Logitech has reduced its price to $ 40 for a limited time, and you can get an additional $ 5 discount with the code LOGITECHGSAVE10.

With their proprietary Lightspeed protocol, Logitech's wireless products claim to offer near-latency performance to wiring, which is still not perfect and will annoy the TOC of most high-level gamers.

Everyone is home, everyone is loud and everything is terrible, but not with the right pair of Active Noise Canceling (ANC) headphones. Last year, TaoTronics proved to be a worthy contender for the ANC throne with a $ 110 pair of hybrids, which cost less than half the price of The incredible WH-1000XM3 from Sony.

Now have a pair of $ 50 that's 32% off with coupon on site combined with our exclusive promo code KINJAEW6, bringing the final price to $ 34 before taxes. Considering these headphones single It came out two months ago, this is the deal to beat in the 2020 version of TaoTronic Active Noise Canceling Headphones.

With 30 hours of total battery life, USB-C charging, Bluetooth 5.0, and a CVC 6.0 microphone, it's time to turn off all the bad stuff and focus on your inner healing with the vibration of music, or maybe a relaxing ASMR .

These headphones will help you do that, if only for a fleeting moment:

This story was originally published by Gabe Carey on 04/16/2020 and updated by Quentyn Kennemer with new information on 5/4/2020.

$3. 4

Since AmazonUse code KINJAEW6

Need a new graphics card, but don't exactly have a ton of cash for the latest and greatest? Newegg is offering the GIGABYTE Radeon RX 5700 graphics card on eBay for $ 370 and free shipping, so this might just be the upgrade you need.

Therefore, this graphics card has a 256-bit memory interface, can support up to four monitors (!!), and has a maximum resolution of 7680 x 4320, which I can confirm is a fairly large resolution. Ebay page It also has a super deep breakdown of the specs, so be sure to check it out to make sure you're getting exactly what you need.

This card sells out pretty fast, so if you're interested, be sure to grab it before it runs out!

Do you need a new phone? Believe it or not, you can pay less than $ 200 for a quality smartphone, and they don't have to be restored either. The Moto G7 is one of those phones. It has dual cameras that support 4K video capture, octa-core performance, 4GB of RAM and a large 6.2-inch Full HD + screen, and B&H Photo has lowered $ 100 from its price. The smartphone is unlocked and available for use by almost all major US carriers. USA, 4G LTE and all.

If you are an iPhone user, AirPods are your first consideration for true wireless headphones. The AirPods Pro stepped up the game with rubber tips, noise cancellation, and better overall audio quality, and you can save $ 15 on your own pair at Adorama. It's not a massive discount, but considering how rarely newer Apple products drop in price, it's still worth checking out.

Now that we are at home all the time, slowly losing our minds, it is crucial, now more than ever, that we begin to take our vision seriously. I mean without the right pair of glassesHow are you going to finally see binge eating? The sopranos in the coming weeks, without overloading your retinas? How can you comfortably see every bright sky blue pixel of your island in Animal Crossing: New Horizons?

You will need a pair of brand new prescription frames with a 65% discount, and we will give them to you, courtesy of Glasses USA. Right now. Take a break. Find your next pair of glasses, look at the price, and cut that by two-thirds. Now take a look and enter the promotion code KINJA65and add blue light blocking lenses while you do it, for 50% less with the code BLUE50. Whether you're looking at a good or bad screen, your eyes will thank you for the extra layer of protection. You don't even necessarily need a recipe.

Experience the benefits of blue light lock today.

* Frames with premium and sale tags are excluded.

This story was originally published in March 2020 and updated by Gabe Carey with new information on 04/27/2020.

Right now, with everyone setting up their home offices throughout the home, charging ports can be a scarce resource. However, it is fine, because there is an easy solution. A multi-port charger can make it easy to not only charge all your devices at once without taking up too many ports, but it can also help you prevent all your devices from taking over every corner of your home. Right now, Kinja readers can get Aukey's Dual Port 60W USB-C PD Charger, which has a USB-C port and a USB-A port, for only $ 25 when you use the offer code FOHNPE8G.

$25

Since AmazonUse code FOHNPE8G

If you have managed to have in your hands a Nintendo Switch Lite Lately, you may want to invest in a case to make sure it's safe; You may not be able to get a replacement for a while if your Switch breaks. The Orzly case, which is available with a 40% discount on Amazon right now, comes with a replacement charging cable, stylus, and a pair of headphones, giving you everything you need to disconnect from the world as you browse the market turnips this week Animal crossing.

$30

Since Amazon

Now that we are all plotting our possible leaks (insert city here), it is good practice to carry a first aid kit for your car. In case your tires deflate or your car breaks down, you will need a tire inflator and / or a starter on hand. I would take one of each since Tacklife has both for sale right now with a 30% discount on Amazon. For tire inflator, enter promo code ZNXTETSY at checkout and watch the price drop to just $ 26. The 1200A Peak Jump Starter, on the other hand, drops to $ 49 with the coupon code OA5ULQG2.

Grab either one for your emergency kit stored in the trunk today and never stay wondering what to do when you are stranded during quarantine. Whether you're running away to a remote cabin in the mountains or just doing an essential grocery run, owning these two devices is a must for drivers of any skill level. You never know when you'll need a jump, or even a little more air on your tires. Tacklife is recommended as one of our readers' favorite names in tools and auto space, so much so that we created a regularly updated summary of brand-related offers You can take a look below.

$26

Since AmazonUse code ZNXTETSY

$49

Since AmazonUse code OA5ULQG2

If you find that you have to deal with all of your kitchen utensils as well as your recipe-equipped phone, maybe it's time to find a better way to look at your recipes. While it does much more, the Google Nest Hub is a great way to prop up your recipes on a big screen in the kitchen without having to mess up your phone or tablet. Also, you can chat with it and it will play some songs while you turn on your chef.

Maybe all this time indoors has made you realize that your phone isn't working as well as you would like, or maybe you just want a bigger screen. Either way, Google Pixel 4 XL It includes a ton of power in a solid package with a display that's great for watching movies or going to work. Right now, it was lowered to $ 600 for the 64GB option, which should be plenty of storage to cover the basics.

Put on your bathing suit and prepare the body of the pool. Very soon, it will be June. And, for a limited time, MorningSave is giving you four dancing flaming tiki torches to decorate the backyard for $ 39. These vibrant displays will remind your neighbors that despite * gestures to everything * it is still in permanent vacation mode after hours. And there's nothing better than pretending you're on vacation, even at a time when taking one doesn't make sense.

Typically these four tiki torches as seen on television would cost you $ 80. But today, solar powered LED flames are 50% off. These outdoor torches are waterproof and “weather resistant”, whatever that means, and are capable of running for 8 consecutive hours without failure. Each is 9.5 inches tall and weighs 11.5 pounds, so you should have no problem kicking them off the grass and relocating them elsewhere.

So a pandemic is happening, but that doesn't mean you shouldn't clean your car. For a decent $ 28you can grab a Armor All Car Cleaning Kit That includes everything you need to keep your car clean. Your car is one of the safest ways to enjoy the outdoors while we're collectively quarantined, so be sure to show her some love. Take advantage of this deal before it's over!

$28

Since Amazon

Embroidery is like having a moment again. I realized, even before we started taking refuge in a place where a ton of people were doing embroidery. To tell the truth there are some very funny out there, especially on Etsy. This kit It costs $ 23 but most of Coconut Theory is $ 18- $ 34. I liked this one because it is really a frame of mind for 2020.

Embroidery seems like a very relaxing activity similar to coloring, so I see the appeal. And in these kits, you get absolutely everything you could possibly need to get started. It is beginner friendly and you work entirely at your own pace. And when you're done, you have beautiful art for your home or a great gift for someone.

All items in this store ship free from the US USA, which means fast delivery.

Today you can take a Rachael Ray 10 Piece Stainless Steel Kitchen Set with Red Handles for $ 108. You will get five pots and pans ranging from 1-6 quarts with their respective lids, plus a large tossed spoon and stirrer.

Red handles are truly the star of the show here, and can help you complete a kitchen aesthetic that can't decide between the blemishes of the city and life in the country.

$108

Since Amazon

Dead vehicle battery situations may not be terribly frequent in your life, but for $ 22, you'd be doing a poor service by not picking up a battery charger just in case. That is what you will pay for a GOOLOO 6V / 12V unit featuring smart slow-charge technology, built-in clamps, and an LCD display, but only with promo code JKLVNEU4.

$22

Since AmazonUse code JKLVNEU4

Wayfair is known for its incredible prices on everything you may need. They are currently running an incredible sale in all their outdoor items with up to 65% in savings The best part is that it works throughout the month of May! So enjoy big discount outdoor items like furniture, decor, kitchen utensils and everything you need to make your backyard a perfect summer paradise.

The cool summer nights are not complete without a lounge around a bonfire all curled up in a cozy blanket. Good comfortable furniture for relaxing can also make or break dog days. So quality rattan and soft cushions are what you need. How about sunbathing while reading your favorite books on Wayfair? besthammock? I tell you they have you covered.

But it's not just about where you sit, it's about what you do there too. Outdoor food kings, we've got you covered top-notch gas grills. And keep your cold drink in a retro cooler as temperatures rise.

And don't forget about Fido, not all dogs can be left alone. So calm down and take them pet pen no matter how big or small the puppy is.

Wayfair offers two-day free shipping on all orders over $ 35. There is plenty of time to explore all the great products in this sale, but move fast if you see something you like. It could disappear soon!

P.S. Remember buy sunscreen.

Dead Roomba depressed you? While you could get up and buy a brand new unit for $ 219 At this time, it is better to divide the difference and replace the battery in your old clunker. For $ 49, you can get a Authentic iRobot Lithium Ion Cell on Amazon right now. Compatible with a wide range of models, from 960 to 614, you will have your Roomba up and running in no time.

That said, seeing as the popular Roomba 675 is reduced 27% At the moment, we are not going to blame you for exchanging that worn out robovac if you consider it absolutely necessary. You can always weigh your options (bookmark this page) and come back later if the deal is still active. No promises.

$129 129

Since Amazon

$219

Since Amazon

For now, it's no secret that pets are true quarantine winners with multiple walks, lots of stomach massages, and extra treats every time we go to the kitchen. Etsy seller Mimi Green Make the most beautiful and striking collars for your dog to stand out in the dog park. She is offering free shipping on these gorgeous velvet necklaces as well as any other over $ 35.

There are several colors to choose from and many size options. As Lizzo would say, big kids to little kids. Either way, these are for your perfect good boys (and girls). Add a star or heart next to your name for an extra touch. Definitely thinking that Archie Blue will appear in my boy's white fur.

Orders can take up to two weeks to reach your floof friends, but it will be worth it when they do.

Morning smoothies have changed my life. I just take a big bag of frozen fruit and a handful of kale (because, really, how else are you supposed to eat something so bland?), I throw them in the blender with a little water and BOOM: you got an instant breakfast that will make your taste buds happy AND your doctor happy. You can be like me if buy this NutriBullet, which is $ 80 on Amazon after a $ 20 discount.

$80

Since Amazon

Homesick Candles evokes nostalgia for the places we have grown up, traveled, lived and born with. Through each meticulously crafted candle, they believe that sensory memory brings him back to all those places. Until the end of the week arrive 20% discount on all orders and free shipping.

I had a planned trip to Boston the week after my state's (New Jersey) quarantine restrictions went into effect. I still hope to get there this summer for baseball, but I will have to pick up his candle for the forcity ​​on a hill"Until I can do that.

But it is not only our states of origin and towns where smells have dominated, but also our favorite memories. How many of you are missing? road trips, barbecues in the backyard, or even beach vacation? Nostalgic candles have you covered until we can do all of those things again.

This sale runs until May 10 and includes already discounted items. No code is needed.

I never have a drill when I need it. Which is not very frequent, but the task of finding someone who really DOES have a drill and allow me to borrow it is a fight enough in itself to make me want to get one. Well Bosch is currently having one sale on your combination drill and impact driver kit. I'm not exactly sure what an impact booster is, but you probably have needed it at some point too.

Anyway, these little portable tools are usually sold for $ 149, but are on sale for $ 119. But, a current Bosch promotion has an additional $ 20 discount at checkout, reducing the total of this set at $ 99. It's a pretty good deal on two power tools!

$99

Since AmazonUse the discount code

Looking to start in a smart home? You will need a screaming device to do it! For a limited time, you can collect a Google Home smart speaker for just $ 29 at Targetso you can start on Google listening to everything you say in your smart home today!

The speakerphone lets you connect to your Google accounts and apps and add alarms and calendar events wirelessly, turn on Chromecast without using your phone, and more. Essentially, if you're already rooted in the Google ecosystem, Google Home is just the next step.

I shouldn't need to explain why you need a omelette blanket. Wrap yourself up in a blanket burrito that looks like a REAL DONKEY. And look at that cat! They look so confused! What more can you ask? Well if you use code 10HOCOO8 Upon checkout, you will receive this glorious blanket for only $ 13. Just make sure you don't try to eat it like an Amazon reviewer …

Do you want to update your backyard or patio area? Now could be a good opportunity, as Lumens is hosting an outdoor event, and can save up to 25% on patio lights, furniture, and flower pots. If you use the code Lumens At the end of the purchase, you will also receive a free gift!

And while you do, you could also treat yourself. Who wouldn't love a super stylish fire pit? Or you can just get this bank that says wow. I mean, wow.

This sale lasts until May 19, so you still have a little time to decide what you could want. But if you want some high-quality, stylish outdoor products, it's best to take advantage of this sale before things start to run out.

Etsy is a wonderful marketplace to support small / independent businesses. One of its best artists is artisan soaps. Coastal Honey Bees is one of those companies. This independent store has a great offer from one of its best sellers. Earn 12 honey soaps for $ 79. This is a 27% discount for one year supply of bars.

And now that everyone agrees with vigilant hand washing These will be useful. You can choose between the original piece of honey, the piece of glycerin honey or a mixture of each. They're great for sensitive skin, so don't worry if it's you.

This is a great gift for a natural Earth mom if you are fighting for an item for Mother's Day. They are offering free shipping on this item and some others in their store.

Illustration for article titled Tuesdays Best Deals: Jay Bird headphones, Armor All Car cleaning kit, Rachael Ray cookware, iCivilization VI / i and more

Image: Anthropology

the Anthropologie best sellers by May 2020 they have arrived.

We've rounded up our favorite offers on Anthropologie right now, but they're even better than the prices already discounted below suggest. This is because all items on sale have an additional 25% discount at this time, and you will see the lowest price once the items are in your cart.

There's also free standard shipping for orders over $ 50 and free returns for US orders. USA, so try some new styles!

30% discount on all French products | SkinCareRX | Use code FRENCH30
GIF: Sheilah Villari

The French definitely have a shiny look about them and it can't just be about wine and cheese. Beauty is definitely an attribute that would connect with French culture, so you would definitely trust them to know how to get perfect skin. SkinCareRX is bringing some of that to the masses and offers a 30% discount on all French code products FRENCH30.

I absolutely recommend anything from La Roche Posay. Dermatologists around the world hold them in high regard for their products, especially when it comes to sensitive skin. Do you have an oily zone? This toner is superior. Looking to treat acne a bit? Give this cream to try. And it's that time of year to get a new sunscreen for summer.

Free shipping on orders over $ 49. This sale runs through May 11.

Finally, the Disney facial masks are here. Now Available for pre-order In the Disney store, you can finally wear Baby Yoda as a fur suit on your face. Each four-pack package costs $ 20 and comes in three sizes. All proceeds raised up to $ 1 million through Sept. 30 will be donated to Medshare, a non-profit humanitarian aid organization that also set out to donate a million Disney face masks to communities in need.

Prominent character illustrations to choose from include the Hulk (Marvel), Mike Wazowski (Monsters inc.), Stitch (Lilo and Stitch) and of course Baby Yoda's The Mandalorian TV series at Disney +. These non-medical fabric face masks are reusable and made from a combination of cotton and polyester bonded with elastane. They are machine washable and come in six total varieties based on iconic brands and franchises.

Read the messages in the Disney Store site:

Disney is committed to serving the communities where we live and work. During these difficult times, we are harnessing the power of our timeless stories and beloved characters to address our guests' needs for reusable fabric family face masks.

Disney is donating one million cloth face masks for children and families in marginalized and vulnerable communities across the United States that will be distributed by MedShare (www.medshare.org). Disney will also donate all proceeds from US sales. USA From Disney Cloth Face Masks to Medshare, up to $ 1 million, through September 30, 2020.

Up to 50% discount on sale items | Madewell | Use DEALSONDEAL code

Up to 50% discount on sale items | Madewell | Use code DEALSONDEAL
Graphic: Sheilah Villari

Up to 50% discount on sale items | Madewell | Use code DEALSONDEAL

Today and tomorrow, enjoy up to 50% additional discount on items already discounted in the Madewell sales section. Use the code DEALSONDEALS in more than 750 articles. This can be a total price reduction on some pieces with an 80% discount on their original price. This includes shoes, jewelry, wallets, and jeans. It's not all just clean winter, there are plenty of dresses for spring and beachwear for summer.

Free shipping on all orders and sales until tomorrow night.

Don't be the guy who comes out of the house after quarantine in the same shirt you had before quarantine. It doesn't have to be a very expensive accessory at The Tie Bar, which offers 20% discount on all shirts throughout the site with code WFH20. For example, shirts like this navy casual button (which someone will totally mistake for denim on their Zoom calls) will drop from $ 65 to $ 52.

Grab this nine pieces Flower Power is free with any $ 65 purchase with code Flowering. This set includes the almond shower line and is one of the company's mildest and most fragrant fragrance collections. If you have never tried L’Occitane before, this is a great way to earn extras while doing so. If you're still stumped on a mom gift idea, this company is also highly approved by mom. The hand cream here is world famous for a reason.

the pink hand cream trio ($ 29) is a great set value to pick up and try. Your hands will be softer than ever, I guarantee it. I got one of these gift sets a few years ago for Christmas and I'm still buying its number one in sales, the shea butter hand cream. Choose some things for yourself, your mother, or your friends. Hello, we all need good moisturizers for our hands. with all that washing.

Free shipping on all orders.

We all need to be comfortable. And when summer is coming, the thick flannel pajama bottoms are not so comfortable. Fortunately, Jachs NY has you covered (literally) with some cozy plush shorts.

These shorts are of course comfortable and perfect for lounging around the house, but there is another important aspect: pockets! This pair of shorts has three pockets, which are three more than my lounge wear gives me.

Interested? Use the code PULL at checkout to get these shorts for only $ 23 per piece.

You know what they say, April showers bring new styles, which means there are a ton of new options in the virtual clearance hall at Nordstrom. Right now until May 3, you can save up to 50% on thousands of articles, including designed for men, womanand children. Expect lots of brand styles at store brand prices.

This Leith print chiffon minidress with strapsFor example, it costs $ 30, comes in tan and pink floral patterns, and looks great no matter how you cut it. For the boys, the iconic Bonobos motorcycle bomber jacket It will make everyone sing your praises once it's safe to go back out to bars. Prepare ahead of time and get it in half. Save the heavy jackets and go for a spring casual light hoodie, only $ 27 for a limited time.

However, it's not just about clothing in this sale; Also in the photo here is the Nova Sprout diaper backpack from Herschel I have no idea why it's called that, but it's not just for diapers! I have the black one and it carries my 13 "MacBook Pro along with various work supplies. You can buy a cute lil nesting space also for their fur babies: 55% discount on the list price. Browse a wider selection in our always-up-to-date summary of best deals nordstrom today.

If you want to go a little crazy, you should see this Ella Paradis Cinco de Mayo Package. It's just $ 55, and you get a total of three vibrators (a rabbit, fingertip vibration, and a puffer fish vibrator), as well as a sex game and sexy eye mask to wear during shenanigans with a partner. It's dropped from $ 178 dollars, so you're saving a ton of money while going down. It also benefits from free shipping. Isn't that totally stimulating? Take advantage of this deal before it's over! Be sure to check the other options at Ella Paradis while you're at it.

It may not be May 4, but that doesn't mean you can't save on Star Wars media. Comic book fans will love the latest sale on Comixology, where you can get Star Wars issues as little as $ 1. There are over 400 issues from the past half decade to choose from, so go there and start examining.

Do you need some laughs? Yes, I don't blame you. If you like having a physical Blu-Ray collection, you can pick the Cornetto Trilogy at a low price of $ 25 at Best Buy. Not bad!

the Cornetto Trilogy It consists of three movies starring Nick Frost and Simon Pegg: Shaun of the dead, Hot fuzzand End of the world. I've only seen Hot fuzz myself, but I had a very hard time seeing it. Shaun of the dead It's pretty much a classic at this point too. So if you haven't seen them before, or if you want to own the collection, Best Buy offers you a good chance to get it. And it's 4K Ultra Blu-Ray too!

Have your state's home stay requests been extended and you're running out of things to do? Maybe it's time to start a new hobby! Amazon is selling a bunch of best selling books on crafts and hobbies to make, so you can stay safe and entertained inside, and learn some new skills to boot.

If you are interested in gardening, for example, but lack adequate patio space, then the Field Guide to Urban Gardening It will be a great purchase. Or, you can learn how to make watercolor art with Creative watercolor, which aims to provide beginners with the skills they need to have fun.

There's also this book on cat careI only bought by name but hey … that's less of a hobby and more than important to take care of your animals. Anyway, grab a book and learn a new hobby, and May will fly before you know it!

Missing Ron and Leslie in your life? You can today relive the seven seasons of Parks and Recreation for only $ 30 at VUDU. That will give you the highest HDX copy available. I can't promise that the circus formerly known as local politics on display here would translate well to its real-world community, but if nothing else, at least it will walk away with its wounded sides laughing.

Illustration for article titled Tuesdays Best Deals: Jay Bird headphones, Armor All Car cleaning kit, Rachael Ray cookware, iCivilization VI / i and more

Image: Nintendo

These are the best Nintendo Switch deals for May 2020.

Whether you're racking up bells Animal crossing or possess fools in Fortnite (you want a Bluetooth headset for that), Nintendo Switch has quickly become everyone's best friend in this time of pandemic. It's fun, it's portable, and it has a huge amount of amazing games.

Are you looking for new games and / or accessories to increase your fun right now? We have you covered. These are the best deals we've seen right now on Switch, from very cheap games to discounted peripherals and cases. Y si aún no tiene un Switch, entonces esperamos que el primer elemento que vinculamos todavía esté en stock para cuando lea esto; puede ser difícil rastrearlo en este momento.

Si aún no has comprado La civilización de Sid Meier VI, ¿Que estas haciendo con tu vida? No, en serio, deja de leer y ve a comprarlo en Amazon, especialmente teniendo en cuenta que solo hay $ 17 allí. Esto es para el disco físico, pero el juego se puede autorizar a través de Steam, donde actualmente todavía cuesta $ 60.

Civilization VI te da el control de un grupo incipiente de colonos que debes convertir en un imperio dominante. Ya sea a través de una diplomacia pacífica (aunque a menudo engañosa) o una guerra interminable, hay muchos estilos de juego disponibles para ti, y tan agradable como el juego base es, hay mucha más diversión y profundidad en las expansiones.

$17

Since Amazon

¡Que el 4 de mayo esté contigo! Their Star Wars día, lo que significa que es hora de fingir que tienes el ceceo más condenatorio del mundo y deshacerte de cualquier inseguridad que tengas sobre tu amor incansable y ferviente por el caos intergaláctico. Para los jugadores, una de las mejores maneras de hacerlo es jugando Star Wars videojuegos, que te permiten vivir tu fantasía Jedi con asombrosos detalles. CDKeys tiene Star Wars títulos con grandes descuentos para celebrar, incluida una copia de la nueva experiencia para un jugador conocida como Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order en PC por $ 34.

Orden caida se casa con el Star Wars universo con un juego de calidad, una historia original y gráficos excelentes, una mezcla que es demasiado rara para esta franquicia.

En otro lugar, puedes comprar Star Wars Battlefront II en PC tan barato como $ 13, y no puedes hablar de los juegos de Star Wars sin hablar de Caballeros de la antigua república-ambos el original and parte deux de este clásico juego de rol de Bioware cuestan alrededor de $ 3 cada uno.

Los jugadores de Xbox One también pueden usar sables y blasters a bajo precio, con Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition hasta $ 34and Battlefront ii tan barato como $ 15.

Si estás buscando algo nuevo para jugar, mira Células muertas. Fue nombrado el mejor juego de acción del año por su juego de acción rápido y acelerado con elementos similares a las almas. Single $ 21 en Amazon para jugadores de PS4, Células muertas es implacable y brutal, pero también extremadamente gratificante cuando finalmente derrotas a esa multitud de enemigos que aparentemente emplean campos de fuerza para escudos y pueden matarte simplemente golpeándote la nariz con un palillo de dientes.

Recógelo en Amazon.

$twenty-one

Since Amazon

¿Estás buscando un respiro de tus hijos por un tiempo? Si necesita comprar cinco minutos de paz en su día, puede encontrar hoy en día conjuntos de construcción de K’nex con hasta un 34% de descuento en Amazon. Hay una Conjunto de 402 piezas diseñado para niños de 7 a 12 años. eso le permite construir un turborreactor y un helicóptero, y eso se reduce a $ 23. Si tiene niños de 3-5 años, puede obtenerlos este conjunto de 66 piezas eso les permite construir un montón de lindos vehículos y bichos, y solo cuesta $ 16.

$17

Since Amazon

$2. 3

Since Amazon

Ya sabes lo que dicen: nuevo mes, nuevos juegos gratis y botín en Twitch Prime. Regístrese para un prueba gratuita de 30 días y puedes comenzar a descargar e instalar queridos independientes Pase de serpiente and Trial urbano subterráneo para PC sin costo adicional. También se incluyen este mes Invector Avicii, Mentes fracturadas, Pankapuand El pequeño acre.

Si has estado ansioso por jugar a alguno de estos juegos o por el recién exprimido Fallout 76 Wastelanders actualización, estás de suerte. About him Caer Por otro lado, puede obtener una variedad de bonificaciones cosméticas:

  • Sombrero Raider Nomad
  • Atuendo nómada Raider
  • Sombrero de jefe de trabajo de colonos
  • Traje de jefe de trabajo de colonos
  • Lámpara de proyección de cráter
  • Lámpara de proyección de cimientos
  • Icono de jugador de cráter
  • Icono de jugador de la Fundación
  • Raiders Return Player Icon
  • Icono de jugador llega colono

Échale un vistazo, sin condiciones, por $ 0 en el Sitio web de Twitch Prime. Puede que no sea tan ridículo como La piel de unicornio de abril para Doom Eternal o Mozzie el operador con queso extra, sostenga las anchoas, pero bueno, tiene Fallout 76 para que al menos puedas transmitirlo y colaborar con los fanáticos para descubrir nuevos y sorprendentes errores de los que burlarse. Así es como se construye una audiencia para la influencia.

Así que estás estresado por todo el caos en el mundo en este momento. ¡Qué coincidencia, yo también! Cómo manejas ese estrés depende de ti. Podrías ir al gimnasio, bueno, tal vez no. Intenta dar un paseo por el parque … rodeado de cientos de personas que tuvieron la misma idea. Pensándolo bien, ¿cómo está un descuento en el sonido de Speks? Por un tiempo limitado, puedes obtener Speks en cualquier color o tamaño por un 25% menos usando el código de promoción LO TIENES. Si eso suena como que podría ayudarlo a moverse en un futuro incierto, comience a machacar, destruir y construir hoy por una fracción del precio, ¡el resto está en nuestras manos!

La búsqueda de cuarentena de Nintendo Switch continúa. Cualquiera que haya intentado comprar un Nintendo Switch Lite, para sí mismo o para sus seres queridos, últimamente sabe lo que aparentemente es una empresa imposible. O encuentras uno y se agota o no puedes encontrar uno en absoluto. Por ahora, puedes comprar uno en Amazon en gris, Amarillo, o Turquesa en su MSRP de $ 200. Combínalo con una copia de Animal Crossing: New Horizons para la experiencia completa

Consíguelo antes de que alguien más asegure el último para ellos. Y una vez que hayas puesto las horas, toca nuestra Animal Crossing: New Horizons discusión de la semana pasada con tu propia versión del juego. ¿Es realmente divertido jugar o un simulador de tareas glorificado? Háganos saber DESPUÉS de leer nuestra publicación.

$224

Since Amazon

This story was originally published by Gabe Carey el 27/04/2020 and updated by Quentyn Kennemer with new information on 28/04/2020.

LEGO vio un gran aumento en las ventas ya que nos quedamos más adentro y pasamos más tiempo con nuestras familias. He estado siguiendo a mi amigo y su esposa construyendo el Antigua réplica de Trafford en Instagram durante los últimos días. Tengo que decir que es una forma bastante productiva de pasar la cuarentena. Con el 4 de mayo en el horizonte, este parece ser un buen momento para disfrutar Guerra de las Galaxias. Consigue el Set de batalla Death Star II gratis con cualquier $ 75 Star Wars compra. No se necesita código y esto también incluye pedidos anticipados.

the A-Wing Starfighter recién lanzado hoy por $ 199.99 y es exclusivo del sitio de LEGO. Pero hay un montón de excelentes opciones para un nuevo proyecto o un día lluvioso. Yo por mi parte estoy mirando The Mandalorian Brick Headz set.

Este pedido califica para envío gratis y es hasta agotar existencias.

Almacenamiento

Power

Audio

Cine en casa

Computadoras y Accesorios

Piezas de PC

Dispositivos móviles

Photography

Artículos del hogar

Casa inteligente

Kitchen

Tools AND Auto

Vestir

Belleza AND Cleanliness

Camping y aire libre

Fitness

Cine y tv

Libros y comics

Tarjetas de regalo

Periféricos

ordenador personal

Playstation 4

Xbox One

Nintendo

Juguetes y juegos de mesa

Borderlands 3 siempre está a la venta, así que hablemos de Borderlands: juego del año Edición ¡en lugar! A $ 13, puedes experimentar el juego original que comenzó la serie violenta, además de todos los DLC. Es un juego bastante bueno por derecho propio (la mayoría de ellos lo son, en realidad), así que si has hecho todo en Borderlands 3 pero quiero más, tomar esta edición será el camino a seguir.

$13

Since Amazon

Ahora es un momento tan bueno como cualquier otro para hacer nuevos amigos en todo el mundo, y a menos que su idea de un buen momento sea descifrar códecs crípticos, porque a veces eso es exactamente lo que se siente con Google Translate, aprender un nuevo idioma podría ser algo que usted &#39; volver a entrar. Las licencias de Rosetta Stone tienen grandes descuentos hoy para cualquiera que esté preparado para el desafío, incluida una licencia de por vida por $ 200 (en lugar de $ 300). También puede poner $ 96 por 12 meses de acceso ilimitado y $ 144 por dos años. (Pero seamos realistas: probablemente necesitará más de dos años).

Tienes acceso completo para aprender más de 24 de los idiomas más comunes y populares del mundo, incluidos el mandarín, el francés, el alemán, el japonés, el griego e incluso el hebreo. Puedo decirle por experiencia que lo más útil que puede tomar en unas vacaciones internacionales es al menos el conocimiento básico del idioma local, así que asegúrese de comenzar a practicar ahora para ese viaje posterior a la cuarentena que tuvo que posponer.

No hay nada peor que estar varado sin poder cargar su teléfono inteligente u otras piezas de tecnología que consumen mucha batería. No tiene que preocuparse por eso con un banco de energía, y puede obtener no solo uno, sino dos de nuestros favoritos por el precio de uno. El banco de baterías PowerCore de 20,1000 mAh de Anker viene en un paquete de dos por $ 49 en Side Deal, que es básicamente una compra, obtén una cuando comparas precios con otros minoristas. Por qué sigues aquí? REVISA!

Si necesita cargar sus dispositivos, considere Orbit Powerbank cargador. Es sólo $ 25, que es un enorme 50% de descuento sobre el precio de lista original. También tiene un rastreador Bluetooth, por lo que puede encontrar su teléfono en una maleta abarrotada o en una habitación desordenada. Y si eres un poco vanidoso, también tiene un control remoto autofoto para que puedas tener una pose de fuego en cada imagen. Adorama también ofrece envío gratis. Agarra este trato antes de que se acabe.

¿Es la polaina de cuello la forma más efectiva de proteger a todos de sus gérmenes? No del todo, pero es mucho mejor que nada, y las máscaras son escasas. Además, las polainas de cuello son un poco mejores que las máscaras si vas a correr por el vecindario o algo así … e incluso fuera de la pandemia, estos bebés son buenos para cubrir tu rostro del frío invernal (cuando vuelve a ser invierno) ) Daily Steals actualmente tiene una polaina de cuello particularmente colorida por $ 8 cuando usas el código KJMSIN al finalizar la compra, así que toma una y ponte una máscara semi-útil y algo para mantenerte caliente el próximo invierno.

¿Necesitas calcetines nuevos? Steep and Cheap ofrece hasta 50% de descuento en grandes marcas de calcetines ¡como Smartwool, Under Armour y más! Ya sea que necesite nuevos calcetines de senderismo para evitar las temidas ampollas, los calcetines deportivos para correr o simplemente algo para ponerse en la casa, encontrará algo aquí.

Personalmente estoy mirando estos calcetines de senderismo, a pesar de que realmente no voy de excursión. Son coloridos, y solo $ 15 por un par. Sin embargo, si desea algunos de los calcetines de Steep y Cheap, deberá actuar rápido, ya que esta oferta solo durará hasta el 5 de mayo.

Vi cuatro temporadas de The Walking Dead antes de que mi interés comenzara a disminuir. Los largos descansos de mitad de temporada solo para regresar con media docena de episodios de caminar y hablar me apagaban por completo. Esperaré a que todo termine antes de ponerme al día con Rick, Michonne y todos los demás. Mientras tanto, leer los cómics que lo inspiraron no es una mala idea, especialmente si te gustan los juegos de Telltale y puedes paga lo que quieras para comenzar con eso en Humble Bundle.

Pague $ 1 o más por los primeros cinco números, $ 8 por los próximos ocho, $ 15 o más por otros 10 y $ 18 por nueve más. También hay tres cómics derivados para hundir tus dientes.

Diamond anunció hace unos días que la distribución de cómics se reanudará el 20 de mayo y ya comenzaron a recibir pedidos de DC. ComiXology ofrece un Prueba gratuita de 60 días a su servicio ilimitado en el ínterin. Pero, sinceramente, esto es un gran negocio incluso si Diamond tiene sus negocios juntos. No es ningún secreto COVID-19 ha sacudido la industria y amenazado a las tiendas a nivel mundial. Si estás en condiciones de apoyar a su tienda local en el check-in del próximo mes para ver cómo están también.

ComiXology ofrece una gran oportunidad para quedar atrapado, volver a visitar o descubrir una serie por primera vez. Yo personalmente tengo varios Maravilla y la serie Archie cargada en mi iPad para facilitar la capacidad de leer, pero también puede ver todos estos títulos en su computadora. Como miembro ilimitado, también tendrá acceso a ofertas y ventas exclusivas que cada editor tiene durante todo el año.

Esta es una gran oportunidad para cualquier lector de cómics o manga. Y si le encanta el servicio después de esos 60 días, son solo $ 5.99 después de eso.

Todos amamos Monopoly, pero ¿quién realmente quiere sentarse en la mesa redonda durante tres horas, aterrizar de alguna manera en Boardwalk y Park Place cada vez que sus propiedades parecen estar situadas en páramos desolados que nadie visita? Bueno, es genial de vez en cuando, pero si no tienes mucho tiempo libre, Monopoly Speed ​​podría ser, bueno, más velocidad tuya. Hoy tiene un 25% de descuento en Amazon. Se dice que los juegos duran solo unos 10 minutos, y esta es la razón:

Todos ruedan y compran a la vez para que los jugadores no tengan que esperar su turno. Durante 4 rondas, los jugadores compiten contra el temporizador para comprar, intercambiar y vender propiedades más rápido que nunca. El temporizador cuenta regresivamente cada etapa de compra y negociación, y no hay interrupción entre las etapas. Incluso hay 2 espacios Go, y los jugadores pueden salir de la cárcel gratis cada vez.

Si eso suena divertido, pasa al estacionamiento gratuito y agarra este trato.

$fifteen

Since Amazon

Es posible que haya visto nuestro accesorio de polaina alrededor de cada una de las páginas de tiendas dedicadas de nuestros sitios hermanos, pero solo por tiempo limitado, estamos descontando cada uno en un 10% y donando un porcentaje de las ventas a organizaciones benéficas como Feeding America, The Trevor Proyecto y Planned Parenthood. Apoye sus sitios favoritos, y mantenga su rostro cubierto, mientras retribuye a una causa benévola.

Si quieres mostrar tu aprecio por KotakuExcelente cobertura de juegos o Up News InfoLos informes meticulosos (y a veces divertidos) sobre temas importantes para las mujeres, ahora es la oportunidad de hacerlo por solo $ 19. Una parte de los ingresos se donará a Meals on Wheels y Planned Parenthood, respectivamente. Cada polaina es lavable y reutilizable y también se puede usar como diadema, bandana, pulsera, calentador de cuello y más.

Aquí hay un resumen completo de nuestros protectores faciales de marca, junto con los nombres de las organizaciones benéficas involucradas.

Si eres como yo, tienes un montón de cosas al azar en la parte trasera de tu auto.limpiando suministros, equipo de cambio de aceiteand equipo de emergencia en caso de accidente eso definitivamente no es mi culpa. All that junk, in turn, winds up cluttering your trunk, then what are you going to do with all that junk all that junk inside your trunk? Organize it. For $20 right now, you can get Highland’s on-the-go trunk organizer to help you with that.

Note that when you’re out in the driveway spring cleaning your car, that includes the trunk. Let me tell you, it makes grocery shopping a hell of a lot easier when you don’t have to move your various interior/exterior cleaning products and accessories around to find a place to put your bags. No more forcing passengers to CARRY the La Croix carton (@me next time); look your mess in the eyes and clean it up.

If like most of us in lockdown you’ve been playing more video games, you’re not alone. CDKeys knows your pain and is here to help. With a PlayStation Plus membership, you get deep discounts, free downloads, and free shipping on accessories/consoles. You also get 100GB of online storage.

But a whole new world of online multiplayer options is unlocked, especially if your friends are also members. Just because you’re social distancing doesn’t mean you still can’t kill it on the court together with NBA 2K in a “play together” session.

Normally this year-long membership is $59 but you can enjoy a 42% discount and snag a digital code for access at just $35.

This story was originally published by Sheilah Villari and updated by Gabe Carey with new information on 4/28/2020.

Now is crunch time where if you want to send mom flowers for Mother’s Day you have to move fast. Custom bouquets are running out and delivery options are filling up. UrbanStems has a plethora of beautiful bouquets, plants, and gifts still available though. They are giving Kinja readers 15% off and free shipping with code KinjaMomsDay. Free shipping alone has me thinking this is exactly how I’m sending a botanical bundle to my mom.

There are no stipulations on these savings so it’s sitewide. A lot of adorable plant options with their own vases too. So if you’ve got a real Earth Momma with a sense of humor this prehistoric planter is for her. Tons of options right now, but move fast before spots fill up.

No matter what you choose you will definitely make your mom’s very special day.

