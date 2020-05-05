Jay Bird Headphones, Armor All Car Cleaning Kit, Rachael Ray Cookware, Civilization VI and more

Graphic: Ignacia Fulcher

A pair of Jaybird Headphones, a Gooloo charger, Rachael Ray Cookware, a Armor All Car Cleaning Kitand Star Wars comic books They are on top of the best deals on Tuesday.

If you are looking for a computer update right now, we can help you. Dell and Alienware have a wide range of great deals right now, from entry-level laptops to portable gaming beasts, not to mention dazzling displays, vibrant accessories, and more.

These are the best deals we've seen on Dell and Alienware devices right now.

While blockbuster movies may lag from left to right, 2020 is shaping up to be an exceptional year for gaming. Last week we reported on Assassin's Creed Valhalla coming up for pre-order only days later The last of us, part II Got its new release date: June 19. If you feel like updating your TV in time for these foolproof visual shows, the TCL 65 "Smart TV 8 series 4K HDR it's $ 1,000 at Best Buy today.

Typically, this QLED set sells for $ 2,000. Save roughly 50% while supplies last, and experience your favorite games, movies and TV shows on the big screen the way they should look – with crisp 4K resolution with standard HDR vibration in an unopposed quantum dot panel by everyone except the top OLED screens. With support for Dolby Vision and HDR10, the only thing you will lose is, well, a thousand dollars in your checking account.

He debuted for $ 180 and is still gambling as much at most retailers, but in a rare one-day sale, Jaybird is liquidating his stocks. Run the true XT wireless headphones for just $ 70.

If you can spare the miserable 12-hour total battery (four on the buds, eight on the case), you'll come across a pair of quality sports headphones that have IPX7 water resistance, built-in locating lost headphones, equalization profiles Customizable, one-touch voice control and tons of in-box comfort options.

If you have not yet prepared your computer with antivirus, today is the day to do it. You can today get a year of AVG Ultimate 33% discount, which translates to a $ 40 discount. That means it only costs $ 80 to protect an unlimited mount of PCs and mobile devices in your care.

And more than just antivirus, AVG Ultimate also has a tuning and VPN combo, the former keeps your PC running smoothly with regular house cleaning, while the VPN hides its activity from packet inspectors, and potentially plus …

We have never seen AUKEY's USB-C Power Delivery Foldable Wall Charger get this cheap For a limited time, you can get one for just under $ 10, under $ 15, with the promo code 2ZZHSHAC. Supports up to 18W to charge phones, tablets, and other modern devices, and GET THIS: the pins fold in. It's like the holy grail of wall socket features.

If you've made peace with the fact that you'll waste precious milliseconds of reaction time with a wireless mouse, this deal on a Logitech G305 may be exactly what you need. Usually costs $ 60, but Logitech has reduced its price to $ 40 for a limited time, and you can get an additional $ 5 discount with the code LOGITECHGSAVE10.

With their proprietary Lightspeed protocol, Logitech's wireless products claim to offer near-latency performance to wiring, which is still not perfect and will annoy the TOC of most high-level gamers.

Everyone is home, everyone is loud and everything is terrible, but not with the right pair of Active Noise Canceling (ANC) headphones. Last year, TaoTronics proved to be a worthy contender for the ANC throne with a $ 110 pair of hybrids, which cost less than half the price of The incredible WH-1000XM3 from Sony.

Now have a pair of $ 50 that's 32% off with coupon on site combined with our exclusive promo code KINJAEW6, bringing the final price to $ 34 before taxes. Considering these headphones single It came out two months ago, this is the deal to beat in the 2020 version of TaoTronic Active Noise Canceling Headphones.

With 30 hours of total battery life, USB-C charging, Bluetooth 5.0, and a CVC 6.0 microphone, it's time to turn off all the bad stuff and focus on your inner healing with the vibration of music, or maybe a relaxing ASMR .

These headphones will help you do that, if only for a fleeting moment:

This story was originally published by Gabe Carey on 04/16/2020 and updated by Quentyn Kennemer with new information on 5/4/2020.

Need a new graphics card, but don't exactly have a ton of cash for the latest and greatest? Newegg is offering the GIGABYTE Radeon RX 5700 graphics card on eBay for $ 370 and free shipping, so this might just be the upgrade you need.

Therefore, this graphics card has a 256-bit memory interface, can support up to four monitors (!!), and has a maximum resolution of 7680 x 4320, which I can confirm is a fairly large resolution. Ebay page It also has a super deep breakdown of the specs, so be sure to check it out to make sure you're getting exactly what you need.

This card sells out pretty fast, so if you're interested, be sure to grab it before it runs out!

Do you need a new phone? Believe it or not, you can pay less than $ 200 for a quality smartphone, and they don't have to be restored either. The Moto G7 is one of those phones. It has dual cameras that support 4K video capture, octa-core performance, 4GB of RAM and a large 6.2-inch Full HD + screen, and B&H Photo has lowered $ 100 from its price. The smartphone is unlocked and available for use by almost all major US carriers. USA, 4G LTE and all.

If you are an iPhone user, AirPods are your first consideration for true wireless headphones. The AirPods Pro stepped up the game with rubber tips, noise cancellation, and better overall audio quality, and you can save $ 15 on your own pair at Adorama. It's not a massive discount, but considering how rarely newer Apple products drop in price, it's still worth checking out.

Now that we are at home all the time, slowly losing our minds, it is crucial, now more than ever, that we begin to take our vision seriously. I mean without the right pair of glassesHow are you going to finally see binge eating? The sopranos in the coming weeks, without overloading your retinas? How can you comfortably see every bright sky blue pixel of your island in Animal Crossing: New Horizons?

You will need a pair of brand new prescription frames with a 65% discount, and we will give them to you, courtesy of Glasses USA. Right now. Take a break. Find your next pair of glasses, look at the price, and cut that by two-thirds. Now take a look and enter the promotion code KINJA65and add blue light blocking lenses while you do it, for 50% less with the code BLUE50. Whether you're looking at a good or bad screen, your eyes will thank you for the extra layer of protection. You don't even necessarily need a recipe.

Experience the benefits of blue light lock today.

* Frames with premium and sale tags are excluded.

This story was originally published in March 2020 and updated by Gabe Carey with new information on 04/27/2020.

Right now, with everyone setting up their home offices throughout the home, charging ports can be a scarce resource. However, it is fine, because there is an easy solution. A multi-port charger can make it easy to not only charge all your devices at once without taking up too many ports, but it can also help you prevent all your devices from taking over every corner of your home. Right now, Kinja readers can get Aukey's Dual Port 60W USB-C PD Charger, which has a USB-C port and a USB-A port, for only $ 25 when you use the offer code FOHNPE8G.

If you have managed to have in your hands a Nintendo Switch Lite Lately, you may want to invest in a case to make sure it's safe; You may not be able to get a replacement for a while if your Switch breaks. The Orzly case, which is available with a 40% discount on Amazon right now, comes with a replacement charging cable, stylus, and a pair of headphones, giving you everything you need to disconnect from the world as you browse the market turnips this week Animal crossing.

Now that we are all plotting our possible leaks (insert city here), it is good practice to carry a first aid kit for your car. In case your tires deflate or your car breaks down, you will need a tire inflator and / or a starter on hand. I would take one of each since Tacklife has both for sale right now with a 30% discount on Amazon. For tire inflator, enter promo code ZNXTETSY at checkout and watch the price drop to just $ 26. The 1200A Peak Jump Starter, on the other hand, drops to $ 49 with the coupon code OA5ULQG2.

Grab either one for your emergency kit stored in the trunk today and never stay wondering what to do when you are stranded during quarantine. Whether you're running away to a remote cabin in the mountains or just doing an essential grocery run, owning these two devices is a must for drivers of any skill level. You never know when you'll need a jump, or even a little more air on your tires. Tacklife is recommended as one of our readers' favorite names in tools and auto space, so much so that we created a regularly updated summary of brand-related offers You can take a look below.

If you find that you have to deal with all of your kitchen utensils as well as your recipe-equipped phone, maybe it's time to find a better way to look at your recipes. While it does much more, the Google Nest Hub is a great way to prop up your recipes on a big screen in the kitchen without having to mess up your phone or tablet. Also, you can chat with it and it will play some songs while you turn on your chef.

Maybe all this time indoors has made you realize that your phone isn't working as well as you would like, or maybe you just want a bigger screen. Either way, Google Pixel 4 XL It includes a ton of power in a solid package with a display that's great for watching movies or going to work. Right now, it was lowered to $ 600 for the 64GB option, which should be plenty of storage to cover the basics.

Put on your bathing suit and prepare the body of the pool. Very soon, it will be June. And, for a limited time, MorningSave is giving you four dancing flaming tiki torches to decorate the backyard for $ 39. These vibrant displays will remind your neighbors that despite * gestures to everything * it is still in permanent vacation mode after hours. And there's nothing better than pretending you're on vacation, even at a time when taking one doesn't make sense.

Typically these four tiki torches as seen on television would cost you $ 80. But today, solar powered LED flames are 50% off. These outdoor torches are waterproof and “weather resistant”, whatever that means, and are capable of running for 8 consecutive hours without failure. Each is 9.5 inches tall and weighs 11.5 pounds, so you should have no problem kicking them off the grass and relocating them elsewhere.

So a pandemic is happening, but that doesn't mean you shouldn't clean your car. For a decent $ 28you can grab a Armor All Car Cleaning Kit That includes everything you need to keep your car clean. Your car is one of the safest ways to enjoy the outdoors while we're collectively quarantined, so be sure to show her some love. Take advantage of this deal before it's over!

Embroidery is like having a moment again. I realized, even before we started taking refuge in a place where a ton of people were doing embroidery. To tell the truth there are some very funny out there, especially on Etsy. This kit It costs $ 23 but most of Coconut Theory is $ 18- $ 34. I liked this one because it is really a frame of mind for 2020.

Embroidery seems like a very relaxing activity similar to coloring, so I see the appeal. And in these kits, you get absolutely everything you could possibly need to get started. It is beginner friendly and you work entirely at your own pace. And when you're done, you have beautiful art for your home or a great gift for someone.

All items in this store ship free from the US USA, which means fast delivery.

Today you can take a Rachael Ray 10 Piece Stainless Steel Kitchen Set with Red Handles for $ 108. You will get five pots and pans ranging from 1-6 quarts with their respective lids, plus a large tossed spoon and stirrer.

Red handles are truly the star of the show here, and can help you complete a kitchen aesthetic that can't decide between the blemishes of the city and life in the country.

Dead vehicle battery situations may not be terribly frequent in your life, but for $ 22, you'd be doing a poor service by not picking up a battery charger just in case. That is what you will pay for a GOOLOO 6V / 12V unit featuring smart slow-charge technology, built-in clamps, and an LCD display, but only with promo code JKLVNEU4.

Wayfair is known for its incredible prices on everything you may need. They are currently running an incredible sale in all their outdoor items with up to 65% in savings The best part is that it works throughout the month of May! So enjoy big discount outdoor items like furniture, decor, kitchen utensils and everything you need to make your backyard a perfect summer paradise.

The cool summer nights are not complete without a lounge around a bonfire all curled up in a cozy blanket. Good comfortable furniture for relaxing can also make or break dog days. So quality rattan and soft cushions are what you need. How about sunbathing while reading your favorite books on Wayfair? besthammock? I tell you they have you covered.

But it's not just about where you sit, it's about what you do there too. Outdoor food kings, we've got you covered top-notch gas grills. And keep your cold drink in a retro cooler as temperatures rise.

And don't forget about Fido, not all dogs can be left alone. So calm down and take them pet pen no matter how big or small the puppy is.

Wayfair offers two-day free shipping on all orders over $ 35. There is plenty of time to explore all the great products in this sale, but move fast if you see something you like. It could disappear soon!

P.S. Remember buy sunscreen.

Graphic: Gabe Carey

Dead Roomba depressed you? While you could get up and buy a brand new unit for $ 219 At this time, it is better to divide the difference and replace the battery in your old clunker. For $ 49, you can get a Authentic iRobot Lithium Ion Cell on Amazon right now. Compatible with a wide range of models, from 960 to 614, you will have your Roomba up and running in no time.

That said, seeing as the popular Roomba 675 is reduced 27% At the moment, we are not going to blame you for exchanging that worn out robovac if you consider it absolutely necessary. You can always weigh your options (bookmark this page) and come back later if the deal is still active. No promises.

For now, it's no secret that pets are true quarantine winners with multiple walks, lots of stomach massages, and extra treats every time we go to the kitchen. Etsy seller Mimi Green Make the most beautiful and striking collars for your dog to stand out in the dog park. She is offering free shipping on these gorgeous velvet necklaces as well as any other over $ 35.

There are several colors to choose from and many size options. As Lizzo would say, big kids to little kids. Either way, these are for your perfect good boys (and girls). Add a star or heart next to your name for an extra touch. Definitely thinking that Archie Blue will appear in my boy's white fur.

Orders can take up to two weeks to reach your floof friends, but it will be worth it when they do.

Morning smoothies have changed my life. I just take a big bag of frozen fruit and a handful of kale (because, really, how else are you supposed to eat something so bland?), I throw them in the blender with a little water and BOOM: you got an instant breakfast that will make your taste buds happy AND your doctor happy. You can be like me if buy this NutriBullet, which is $ 80 on Amazon after a $ 20 discount.

Homesick Candles evokes nostalgia for the places we have grown up, traveled, lived and born with. Through each meticulously crafted candle, they believe that sensory memory brings him back to all those places. Until the end of the week arrive 20% discount on all orders and free shipping.

I had a planned trip to Boston the week after my state's (New Jersey) quarantine restrictions went into effect. I still hope to get there this summer for baseball, but I will have to pick up his candle for the forcity ​​on a hill"Until I can do that.

But it is not only our states of origin and towns where smells have dominated, but also our favorite memories. How many of you are missing? road trips, barbecues in the backyard, or even beach vacation? Nostalgic candles have you covered until we can do all of those things again.

This sale runs until May 10 and includes already discounted items. No code is needed.

I never have a drill when I need it. Which is not very frequent, but the task of finding someone who really DOES have a drill and allow me to borrow it is a fight enough in itself to make me want to get one. Well Bosch is currently having one sale on your combination drill and impact driver kit. I'm not exactly sure what an impact booster is, but you probably have needed it at some point too.

Anyway, these little portable tools are usually sold for $ 149, but are on sale for $ 119. But, a current Bosch promotion has an additional $ 20 discount at checkout, reducing the total of this set at $ 99. It's a pretty good deal on two power tools!

Looking to start in a smart home? You will need a screaming device to do it! For a limited time, you can collect a Google Home smart speaker for just $ 29 at Targetso you can start on Google listening to everything you say in your smart home today!

The speakerphone lets you connect to your Google accounts and apps and add alarms and calendar events wirelessly, turn on Chromecast without using your phone, and more. Essentially, if you're already rooted in the Google ecosystem, Google Home is just the next step.

I shouldn't need to explain why you need a omelette blanket. Wrap yourself up in a blanket burrito that looks like a REAL DONKEY. And look at that cat! They look so confused! What more can you ask? Well if you use code 10HOCOO8 Upon checkout, you will receive this glorious blanket for only $ 13. Just make sure you don't try to eat it like an Amazon reviewer …

Do you want to update your backyard or patio area? Now could be a good opportunity, as Lumens is hosting an outdoor event, and can save up to 25% on patio lights, furniture, and flower pots. If you use the code Lumens At the end of the purchase, you will also receive a free gift!

And while you do, you could also treat yourself. Who wouldn't love a super stylish fire pit? Or you can just get this bank that says wow. I mean, wow.

This sale lasts until May 19, so you still have a little time to decide what you could want. But if you want some high-quality, stylish outdoor products, it's best to take advantage of this sale before things start to run out.

Etsy is a wonderful marketplace to support small / independent businesses. One of its best artists is artisan soaps. Coastal Honey Bees is one of those companies. This independent store has a great offer from one of its best sellers. Earn 12 honey soaps for $ 79. This is a 27% discount for one year supply of bars.

And now that everyone agrees with vigilant hand washing These will be useful. You can choose between the original piece of honey, the piece of glycerin honey or a mixture of each. They're great for sensitive skin, so don't worry if it's you.

This is a great gift for a natural Earth mom if you are fighting for an item for Mother's Day. They are offering free shipping on this item and some others in their store.

Image: Anthropology

the Anthropologie best sellers by May 2020 they have arrived.

We've rounded up our favorite offers on Anthropologie right now, but they're even better than the prices already discounted below suggest. This is because all items on sale have an additional 25% discount at this time, and you will see the lowest price once the items are in your cart.

There's also free standard shipping for orders over $ 50 and free returns for US orders. USA, so try some new styles!