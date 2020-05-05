Jax Taylor confronts Kristen Doute over sex tape rumors

What's going on with Jax Taylor?
On this brand new night Vanderpump Rules, Lisa VanderpumpThe longtime employee found himself lashing out at his close friends (and some not so close). Despite his recent transformation into a loving husband and mature man, it seemed like old Jax emerged while filming this recent episode.
Viewers first got the feeling that something was wrong with Bravolebrity when trying to get a flashing friend Tom Sandoval to speak ill of your relationship with Ariana madix. As Jax told Sandoval that Ariana "has been a bitch many, many times," the TomTom co-owner essentially responded by telling his friend to think before speaking.
"I feel like when Jax gets bored, he just picks something or someone to focus all his attention and anger on, so he can feel important or better about himself," Sandoval said in a confessional.
Later Jax sounded Scheana Shay about his friends "not being honest,quot;. To begin with, he felt Kristen Doute he was lying about his "s – t relationship,quot; with ex Brian Carter (More on that later). However, when Scheana defended that Kristen has been "very transparent,quot; with her problems, Jax directed her attack against Tom and Ariana.
According to Jax's indictment, "the miserable Ariana,quot; was using her depression to get away with it. Understandably, Scheana quickly closed the insults, declaring him "rude,quot;. If only that's where Jax stopped, he continued to attack the TomTom manager Max boyens'Beach cleaning day.
Speaking of the day at the beach, Max revealed that Jax sent him a series of angry messages about charitable activity. According to the screenshots provided by Bravo, Jax texted Max with the following message: "I don't think you understand that we're going to drive for four hours,quot;, "This is silly and pointless,quot;, "You have to cancel this silly idea. " "Nobody cares,quot; etc.
Although Jax's wife Brittany Cartwright she stepped in and urged him to stop, only made matters worse by retaliating by inviting Max to his next pool party. He also invited Sandoval, whom he accused of "speaking s – t,quot;.
In Kristen's James Mae popup, Jax tried to make peace by apologizing to Max and Sandoval.
"First of all, I want to say I'm sorry for yesterday. That was not my intention, I am the first to apologize when I do something wrong and it was absolutely out of character," Jax said. "It's starting to show, but I've been hiding it for a month, I'm going through some mental issues."
Jax continued to tell Max and Sandoval that he had been "angry all along." Fortunately, Max and Sandoval accepted Jax's apology.
However, not long after Jax's mea culpa, his destructive anger raised his ugly head once more. This time, the target was Kristen for her ongoing relationship drama. And no, it wasn't that Kristen slept with Carter again, though she did.
"You know the other day at your house, I was asking, 'Kristen, have you connected with anyone?' And you said, 'Well, this guy is sending me some sexual emojis' Jax asked Kristen confused. "But then I found out you hooked up with this guy and there's a video and Carter saw it."
"No, the video is from four years ago and Carter knows it," she replied.
When Jax pressured Kristen to swear "all her friends,quot; that the video was years ago, the businessman from The Witches of WeHo said it was none of his business. Although Kristen doubled over her stance, she admitted in a confessional that she was, in fact, lying.
"Of course, I'm lying to Jax! Jax has the biggest mouth that ever lived," he told the Pump rules camera. "It's nobody's business except mine and the one in the video."
Unfortunately for Kristen, Jax claimed that his wife Brittany confirmed the gossip. "She said I shouldn't know that," he added.
"I didn't say a word, Kristen! You heard this from other people," Brittany defended herself quickly. "He keeps asking me and I won't tell him anything."
In typical Jax fashion, he took this drama and brought it to the rest of the group. Since most of the gang was off the circuit, including Brett Caprioni, Tom Schwartz and Charli burnett–Lala Kent He shared that there was allegedly a video of Kristen giving oral sex to a new suitor.
Understandably, since her friends were openly talking about her sex life at her work event, Kristen demanded that Jax take the drama elsewhere.
"She's a liar! For someone who loves to speak the truth, she sure lies about everything!" Jax exploded. "Liar! She lives in her own delusional world."
At home, a tearful Brittany confronted her husband about his anger issues. Specifically, she was worried that Jax would go back to his old ways.
"I have super highs and I have super lows. I smoke a lot and then I'm hungry and then I gain 20 pounds. And now I'm like, 'S-t! I have to lose weight.' So, I take f – King Adderall, "said the SUR bartender in defense of his erratic behavior.
Is there something else with Jax? For that answer, be sure to watch next week's new episode.
Vanderpump Rules airs on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. in Bravo.
(E! And Bravo are part of the NBCUniversal family.)
