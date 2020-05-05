Jax Taylor confronts Kristen Doute over sex tape rumors

What's going on with Jax Taylor?

On this brand new night Vanderpump Rules, Lisa VanderpumpThe longtime employee found himself lashing out at his close friends (and some not so close). Despite his recent transformation into a loving husband and mature man, it seemed like old Jax emerged while filming this recent episode.

Viewers first got the feeling that something was wrong with Bravolebrity when trying to get a flashing friend Tom Sandoval to speak ill of your relationship with Ariana madix. As Jax told Sandoval that Ariana "has been a bitch many, many times," the TomTom co-owner essentially responded by telling his friend to think before speaking.

"I feel like when Jax gets bored, he just picks something or someone to focus all his attention and anger on, so he can feel important or better about himself," Sandoval said in a confessional.

Later Jax sounded Scheana Shay about his friends "not being honest,quot;. To begin with, he felt Kristen Doute he was lying about his "s – t relationship,quot; with ex Brian Carter (More on that later). However, when Scheana defended that Kristen has been "very transparent,quot; with her problems, Jax directed her attack against Tom and Ariana.