Japanese Army to Buy Additional Tank Destroyers of the 21st Century – Defense Blog

The Japanese Defense Ministry will buy an additional Type 16 Mobile Combat System, also known as a 21st century Japanese tank destroyer, according to a document titled Japan's Defense and Budget Programs, the 2020 version of which was released in late March. .

The acquisition of additional mobile combat vehicles suitable for transport by air and other means will strengthen the rapid deployment capabilities of the basic operating units (rapid deployment division and rapid deployment brigade), according to the Japanese Defense Ministry.

The Japan Self-Defense Force is requesting 33 Type 16 vehicles, according to the budget documents. The Japanese government plans to spend $ 2.2 billion (¥ 23.7 billion) to buy new Type 16 mobile combat vehicles.

The Type-16 is a modern Japanese combat vehicle designed for light and medium territorial defense and tactical reconnaissance. The primary role of this vehicle is to provide direct fire support to infantry units. It can take on hostile armored vehicles, buildings, and field fortifications.

The Maneuver Combat Vehicle (MCV) is intended to help re-equip existing divisions and brigades reorganized into mobile divisions / brigades (rapid reaction), as well as equip new dedicated rapid reaction regiments along with (eventually) the Combat Vehicle System Lightweight It was also designed with the defense of the outer islands in mind.

Type 16 is armed with a 105mm fluted pistol. It is compatible with standard NATO 105mm ammunition.

As previously reported by The National Interest, the MCV's 105-millimeter cannon has a fifty-two-caliber fluted barrel and is derived from the famous British L7 cannon used in the Centurion and Leopard I tank. A human magazine loads heft kinetic rounds type 93 perforations. fin-piercing armor that discards fins for maximum penetration power or dual-purpose, high-burst type 91 anti-tank rounds that also work against soft targets. A 7.62 millimeter machine gun is coaxially mounted alongside the barrel, while a .50 M2 caliber machine gun is perched on the turret for anti-aircraft defense.