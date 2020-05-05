James Corden's pet gala is filled with fabulous furry fashionistas

Ever wanted to see a bearded dragon in a tuxedo? Well, that time has come.
In honor of the first Monday in May this week, James Corden helped fill the void of the postponed 2020 Met Gala debuting a ball own met, or should we say pet ball.
"Since it is the first Monday in May, tonight would have marked the 150th Met Gala," he explained. "Unfortunately, like so many other events right now, the gala was postponed, so we thought we'd launch our own version of the biggest night of fashion showing off your pets while we all stayed." So in a perfectly social and detached way, pet parents submitted videos for the inaugural Pet Gala of their animals dressed in looks inspired by what would have been this year's Met Gala theme: "About Time: Fashion and duration,quot;.
Spoiler alert: Results were barked again.
With Brad GoreskiOffering comments with Corden, the two watched as dogs, cats, chickens, guinea pigs, and rabbits adorned the small screen with their imaginative dressing concoctions.
From the most traditional red carpet staples like pearls, feathers, and sequins to highlights like tiaras, clock headdresses, and elaborate trains, the animals brought their Game A to the virtual event.
And while it was all a lot of fun, Goreski and Corden didn't miss out on the opportunity to do some pet-friendly pranks on the occasion.
As Goreski joked about an outfit, "I actually heard that this look was custom made by Bark Jacobs."
But don't just take our word for it – check out all the fabulous insight in the video above!
