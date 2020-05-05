James Corden's pet gala is filled with fabulous furry fashionistas

Ever wanted to see a bearded dragon in a tuxedo? Well, that time has come.

In honor of the first Monday in May this week, James Corden helped fill the void of the postponed 2020 Met Gala debuting a ball own met, or should we say pet ball.

"Since it is the first Monday in May, tonight would have marked the 150th Met Gala," he explained. "Unfortunately, like so many other events right now, the gala was postponed, so we thought we'd launch our own version of the biggest night of fashion showing off your pets while we all stayed." So in a perfectly social and detached way, pet parents submitted videos for the inaugural Pet Gala of their animals dressed in looks inspired by what would have been this year's Met Gala theme: "About Time: Fashion and duration,quot;.

Spoiler alert: Results were barked again.

With Brad GoreskiOffering comments with Corden, the two watched as dogs, cats, chickens, guinea pigs, and rabbits adorned the small screen with their imaginative dressing concoctions.

