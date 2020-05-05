Jack Swarbrick of Notre Dame & # 39; is not worried & # 39; for any competitive disadvantage in reopening hours

The reopening of the United States is happening at a different pace in different states, and the return to college athletics could follow the same disparate course. This means that teams and athletes in states that resume activity earlier may be able to gain a competitive advantage over others with less aggressive hours.

What if that puts Notre Dame at a disadvantage? Face it, athletic director Jack Swarbrick told his coaches.

"I am not concerned with competitive advantages or disadvantages," Swarbrick told reporters at a Zoom conference on Tuesday afternoon. "I accepted a long time ago in this pandemic that it is a natural consequence, and I have told our coaches over and over again: Don't focus on that topic. Focus on health; your health, the health of your staff, and most important, the health of our students. And we'll go from there. Whatever the consequences, they are.

"There will be great disparities that are inevitable in this. The NCAA will do what it can, I think, to regulate them. But you will still have circumstances where schools are not open, and others are. Or states that have not reopened, and some have. "

Like all athletics administrators, all university administrators, Swarbrick is planning a 2020-21 academic year whose existence, in a traditional sense, is uncertain. Many university presidents have expressed their intention to reopen their campuses on time, but still acknowledge that it may not be prudent.

If ND elects to open the campus for the fall term, and Swarbrick emphasized that there is "a tremendous desire to return to campus,quot; for a residential university such as Notre Dame, subject to security considerations for students and staff, it is possible that athletes return to the residence before the student body as a whole.

"We have all agreed that it would take at least six, and most likely seven weeks, to prepare the soccer team safely," Swarbrick said. "So for the sake of safety there, as with the decision to open the dorms, you have to find a way to get those students together, put them in a safe environment … and prepare them for the season."

Swarbrick and other ADs are planning many contingencies, including the possibility of soccer teams following different time frames in a kind of "patchwork,quot; season.

"One of the things that impressed me the most during this extraordinary period of time has been the level of collegiality and collaboration," Swarbrick said. "I have the opportunity to interact with the commissioners on a regular basis … and I cannot say enough to what extent they are working together, spending time together, communicating with each other. And I think that is the most important thing. It gives us an opportunity to develop a general policy and the ability to start together.

With that said, I think we all recognize that there is a significant possibility that may not be possible, either because states or individual colleges and universities take different approaches. We just have to take the time to figure that out as we go. There is a series of questions that become a byproduct of that: How many games do you need to have in a regular season to have a tiebreaker? What could a redesigned schedule for postseason and bowl games do? What about records, what What about Heisman trophies? A team whose school decides they can't participate in a position credited with a loss? I hope not.

Other elements that Swarbrick addressed in the more than 30 minutes he spent with journalists:

Accountability is a concern regarding openness to fans, but it is not exclusive to sports or college sports. "We share that concern and that risk with every company that opens: with every restaurant, with every hotel, with every theme park, with every movie theater," said Swarbrick. "I think all we can do is make sure we are meeting the best standard available to us, trust the experience and knowledge of the scientific and medical communities … We cannot allow the threat of that risk to fundamentally change the experience of our students. "

Negotiations with veteran coach Brian Kelly about a contract extension have continued “for a long time, and as soon as we have a chance not to meet with Zoom, I look forward to making an announcement about it.

Notre Dame generally sells fewer season tickets than other soccer programs with sold-out stadiums. He retains approximately 50 percent of his home for those who enter a lottery for individual game tickets. When considering how many fans could safely attend football games in this circumstance, that allows ND to consider whether to stop at the season ticket base or add a certain percentage of lottery winners to the crowd.

He said that ND is addressing a number of elements both for the visitor's experience on the day of the game (concessions, entry / exit, whether to have the traditional team walk to the stadium) or for the student-athletes (locker room, practice approach, weight room capacity). And maintenance).

"I think tailgating creates a much more challenging dynamic to control," Swarbrick said, "to establish some regulations and make it the safest environment possible."