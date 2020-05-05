Iskra Lawrence becomes real about the difficult times of motherhood

Iskra Lawrence you are ready to take a real look at the world of motherhood.
Less than three weeks after welcoming her first child to the world, the model is opening up to her followers about her experience thus far.
In a candid post, Iskra shared a photo of what looked like two weeks after delivery and nine months pregnant. But ultimately, there is much more than meets the eye.
"I prefer this post saying that I couldn't be happier or more grateful and I am well aware that I am very fortunate to be able to conceive naturally and that I and my baby are healthy," she wrote on Instagram. "But I really want to share the whole reality of my journey since I became a mom because these two weeks have seemed the most challenging of my life. I never imagined how much it would affect me and all my wonderful little human battling colic. postpartum changes. "
While Aerie's role model said she felt ready for pregnancy and newborns, "Nothing could have prepared me emotionally and mentally to see the love of our lives screaming, bright red, my entire body tense and seemingly uncomfortable for hours. a day and not getting enough sleep. "
Regardless, Iskra is grateful for "the most patient amazing dad,quot; Philip Payne for all your support.
Gonzalo Marroquin / Getty Images for Aerie
As for the photos he chose to post, Iskra wanted to give his followers an honest look at his "current reality,quot;.
"Maybe 1 shampoo a week, I still live in my adult diapers (because yes, you bleed for weeks after birth), lack of sleep, pinching leaks + hormonal acne. I have accomplished 3 workouts because I needed it mentally and physically, but I barely managed to reply to any work email and disappointed my friends who wanted FaceTime and meet our baby and I can barely look at my phone most of the time or send a text message, "he wrote. "When I published insta stories is when I have some energy or I feel capable of doing it, so that feeds the most outstanding roll of social networks, where nothing is what it seems and if I only published perfect images smiling, that would not be real "
Ultimately, Iskra continues to count her blessings as she asks for advice on colic. She is also confident that better days are yet to come.
"Baby A.M.P is our dream come true and we know it will be easier over time," he wrote. "I hope that by sharing my struggles and being vulnerable, some of you who go through it feel less alone and know that it's okay not to be okay."
