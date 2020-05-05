Iskra Lawrence becomes real about the difficult times of motherhood

Iskra Lawrence you are ready to take a real look at the world of motherhood.

Less than three weeks after welcoming her first child to the world, the model is opening up to her followers about her experience thus far.

In a candid post, Iskra shared a photo of what looked like two weeks after delivery and nine months pregnant. But ultimately, there is much more than meets the eye.

"I prefer this post saying that I couldn't be happier or more grateful and I am well aware that I am very fortunate to be able to conceive naturally and that I and my baby are healthy," she wrote on Instagram. "But I really want to share the whole reality of my journey since I became a mom because these two weeks have seemed the most challenging of my life. I never imagined how much it would affect me and all my wonderful little human battling colic. postpartum changes. "

While Aerie's role model said she felt ready for pregnancy and newborns, "Nothing could have prepared me emotionally and mentally to see the love of our lives screaming, bright red, my entire body tense and seemingly uncomfortable for hours. a day and not getting enough sleep. "