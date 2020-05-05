Irish return 173-year-old favor to Native American tribes

DUBLIN – More than 170 years ago, the Choctaw Nation sent $ 170 to starving Irish families during the potato famine. A sculpture in County Cork commemorates the generosity of the tribe, itself poor. In recent decades, ties between Ireland and the Native American tribe have grown.
Now hundreds of Irish are paying for that old kindness, running a charity campaign for two tribes suffering in the Covid-19 pandemic. Starting Tuesday, the The fundraiser has raised more than $ 1.8 million to help provide clean water, food and health supplies to people in the Navajo Nation and Hopi Reserve, with hundreds of thousands of dollars coming from Irish donors, according to organizers.
Many donors mentioned the generosity of the Choctaws, noting that the gift came shortly after the United States government forcibly relocated the tribe and several other groups of American Indians from the southeastern United States, a march through thousands of miles known as the Trail of Tears that left thousands of people dead along the way.
"I already knew what Choctaw did in the famine, so shortly after going through the Trail of Tears," Sean Callahan, 43, an Apple manager in Cork City who made a donation, said Tuesday. “He always caught my attention for his kindness and generosity, and I also see him in the Irish town. It seemed the right time to try to return it in kind. "
On Sunday, organizers wrote in praise of "the acts of kindness of indigenous ancestors came to be reciprocated almost 200 years later through the memory of blood and interconnectedness."
"Thank you IRELAND for showing solidarity and being here for us," said one on the GoFundMe page.
Gary Batton, head of Choctaw Nation Oklahoma, said in a statement Tuesday that the tribe was "pleased, and perhaps not entirely surprised, to learn of the help our special friends, the Irish, are providing to the Navajo and Hopi nations .. "
"We have become like spirits with the Irish in the years since the Irish potato famine," he said. "We hope that the Irish, Navajo and Hopi peoples will develop lasting friendships, as we have."
Cassandra Begay, director of communications for the fundraiser, said in an interview on Tuesday that the Irish seemed to have found the charity effort through Twitter posts, including one on May 2 from a journalist for The Irish Times, Naomi O’Leary. Begay, a member of the Navajo Nation, said more than $ 500,000 was donated in the past 48 hours, and that most of the money came from Ireland.
"Choctaw's ancestors planted that seed a long time ago, based on the same fundamental belief in helping someone else," said Begay. “It is a dark moment for us. The support from Ireland, another country, is phenomenal. ”
The news of Ireland's donations came as the coronavirus has been ravaging tribal lands. the Navajo Nation has had one of the worst coronavirus outbreaks in the United States. There were more than 2,700 cases and 70 deaths as of Monday, according to the Navajo Nation.
According to epidemiologists, the high prevalence of diseases such as diabetes, a shortage of running water, and multi-generation households living under the same roof have allowed the virus to spread at exceptional speed in places like the Navajo Nation. The Hopi reservation is surrounded by the Navajo Nation.
Not surprisingly, evidence from Native American tribes resonates in Ireland. It is estimated that a million Irish people, mainly poor subsistence farmers, died of hunger or disease between 1845 and 1849, and another million emigrated in that period or soon after.
The famine was one of the first humanitarian crises to be reported in the early days of the global media, which helped spur donations to Ireland from around the world. In addition to Choctaw's donation, money was raised from prisoners at Sing Sing, former slaves in the Caribbean, and convicts on a prison ship in London.
The Choctaw were the first tribe to be relocated during the Trail of Tears, beginning in 1831, with thousands dying and many starving.
"When our ancestors learned of the famine and hardships of the Irish people, they knew it was time to help," Gary Batton, the head of the Choctaw Nation in Oklahoma, wrote in 2017.
The sculpture commemorating the generosity of the Choctaws was Dedicated in 2017 in Midleton, Ireland.
Professor Diarmaid Ferriter, a historian at University College Dublin and co-author, along with writer Colm Toibin, of the book "The Irish Famine,quot; said that awareness of Choctaw's donation for relief from the Irish famine had increased considerably since the commemoration of the 150th anniversary in 1995.
Ireland's President at the time, Mary Robinson, had visited the Choctaws in Oklahoma to thank them. Two years ago, Prime Minister Leo Varadkar also paid them a visit.
"It showed how far the famine reverberated that reached people 4,000 miles away who had recently suffered terrible deprivation and eviction from their land," said Professor Ferriter. "There is a belief that famine has never been forgotten here, and it has made the Irish more likely to make common cause with other marginalized people."
The money donated by the Choctaws was distributed in Ireland by members of the Quaker community, who are still remembered for their leading role in famine relief. Most recently, Choctaw representatives have participated in the annual hunger walk in Mayo County, commemorating a forced march in terrible weather by hundreds of hungry people awaiting government help.
