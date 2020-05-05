Invader & # 39; Horder Hornet & # 39; poses a threat to bees and humans – Up News Info Los Angeles

– At over two inches long, the Asian giant hornet is the largest in the world, but it's not the size of the insect that worries people.

"It comes straight out of Hollywood in terms of what you think an evil alien would look like," said James Nieh, a professor of biological sciences at the University of California, San Diego.

Nieh said the species of invasive hornet, nicknamed the killer hornet, originated in Asia and is of particular concern to honey bees.

Hornets forage for food in bee hives, and can wipe out an entire hive in just a few hours, beheading bees in the process, making an infestation devastating to beekeepers. Hornets have already damaged millions of dollars in crops in France.

"These types of predators are generally generalists, so they are not just looking for honey bees," Nieh said. "They will look for bumble bees or anything else they can catch."

%MINIFYHTMLc209264672cd510bb0c5fe9ba94c599414%

Hornets also pose a threat to humans: Their stings release almost seven times more than a bee, enough to kill, but researchers say they rarely attack without provocation.

The insect was first seen in Washington state in December, and scientists said it likely migrated from Canada, but that begs the question of how invasive species got to North America in the first place.

"There are queens that hide during the winter and therefore may end up in the shipment that is placed on ships," said Boris Baer, ​​a professor of pollinator health at UC Riverside. "Or they could, in principle, travel by plane cargo."

While the bug has only been seen in Washington state, experts said that could change.

"If they are happy out there, I don't see any reason why they wouldn't start to spread and go lower," Baer said.

But state officials in Washington are trying to prevent that from happening, setting up traps in hopes of slowing down the insect's spread.