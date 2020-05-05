Internet: India has more than 500 million active Internet users, 14% from 5-11 years: IAMAI – Latest News

New Delhi: An estimated 71 million children between the ages of 5 and 11 in India access the Internet on family devices, representing approximately 14 percent of the country's active Internet user base of more than 500 million, according to the Indian Mobile and Internet Association (IAMAI).

According to the report & # 39; Digital in India & # 39; From IAMAI, India had 504 million active Internet users, who logged into the web at least once in the past month, in late November 2019.

"Of the general Internet population, 433 million are 12 or older, and 71 million are 5-11 years old and access the Internet on family members' devices," he added.

The data has been selected by Nielsen based on data from the IRS.

The report noted that almost 70 percent of the Internet workforce in India are daily users, with nine out of 10 Internet users in urban India accessing the Internet at least once a week.

In rural India, the amount of daily Internet access had increased by 30 million since March 2019, he added.

Interestingly, about a third of users access the Internet for & # 39; More than an hour & # 39; Sundays / holidays compared to a normal work day.



Time spent on the Internet continues to be greater in urban India compared to rural areas of the country.

According to the report, in November 2019, 26 million new Internet users were added. This is a 21 percent increase, more than the 9 percent increase seen in the number of new users (men).

"While the proportion of male Internet users in rural India is more than double that of female Internet users, Internet use among women is growing at a rapid rate," she said.

Mobile phones continued to be the device of choice for accessing the Internet in both urban and rural areas of the country.

Given the affordability of mobile devices along with the availability of cheaper data plans, access to the Internet via a mobile device has clearly become the first choice, according to the report.

%MINIFYHTML7a36cec8e23e6e6017945ce7cb2d54eb12%