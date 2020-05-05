Inmate of the San Francisco prison COVID-19-Positivo in the reserve; He had been asymptomatic, released 2 weeks earlier – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – A person registered in a San Francisco jail has tested positive for the coronavirus, San Francisco Sheriff Paul Miyamoto announced Tuesday.

The case marks the third time that a San Francisco inmate tested positive for the virus. In all three cases, the inmates were asymptomatic and all tested positive for the reserve.

According to Miyamoto, the recently positive inmate has been arrested four times since January. Just two weeks ago, that same person was jailed for unrelated problems and found negative for COVID-19.

FULL COVERAGE: CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

"Fortunately, this individual is isolated and has had no contact with our incarcerated population," Miyamoto said in a statement. “We face additional challenges when people are released and returned again and again. The threat of the community spreading to our prisons is constant and requires the utmost vigilance on our part to keep COVID-19 out of our prisons. "

In addition to the three inmate cases, five sheriff's deputies tested positive for COVID-19 last month.

%MINIFYHTML8a0dbc27c231057479b7e13c05b321bf14%

In order to protect inmates from the pandemic, the city's sheriff's office and Jail Services last month began screening all new inmates for COVID-19, in addition to routine infectious disease screenings and medical interviews already conducted on new inmates prior to booking.

The new inmates are also being cut off from the general prison population, according to sheriff officials.

In addition, the sheriff's office has helped free 26 inmates who had less than 60 days to serve; suspended all visits to jail; more cleaning and sanitation; transferred prisoners 60 years of age or older to individual cells in designated areas; and followed the state Judicial Council's emergency order requesting a $ 0 bail for misdemeanors.

The sheriff's office has reported that the city's prison population is at a record low due to the order to stay home.

© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.