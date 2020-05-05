Increase in Coronavirus Cases Among Los Angeles County Health Workers, Officials Discuss Reopening Plans – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Over the past week, the number of new cases of coronavirus among Los Angeles County health workers has increased by more than 1,000, while local authorities confirmed Monday that plans to slowly reopen businesses will come in the following days.

California Governor Gavin Newsom announced Monday that the state will begin moving to the second phase of its four-phase reopening plan, which involves reopening businesses and workplaces that are considered low risk because they can easily enact guidelines for social distancing.

"Later this week, we will share more details on recovery plans here in Los Angeles County, and I know we are all looking forward to the reopening of more businesses and more people to get back to work," said Los Angeles County public. Angels Health Director Dr. Barbara Ferrer told reporters Monday afternoon.

On Monday night, Los Angeles County officials said they would reveal their plans for the reopening on Wednesday, while Riverside, San Bernardino and Orange counties said they were actively working on reopening the plans and Ventura did not respond. to a request for comment.

Meanwhile, there were 568 new coronavirus cases and 28 deaths from the disease in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases to 26,217 and the number of deaths to 1,256.

There are currently 1,819 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in L.A. County. 30% of them are in ICU beds and 17% are in ventilators. Ferrer noted that there has been a steady decline in hospitalizations.

"Our number of people who are hospitalized each day has been slightly less than the week before," he said. "And we will continue to look at that information carefully to see if that good news continues."

However, the number of cases and deaths of COVID-19 in nursing homes continues to increase at an alarming rate.

Ferrer said 616 residents of institutional settings in Los Angeles County have died of coronaviruses, the vast majority of whom lived in nursing homes. That represents 49% of all coronavirus deaths in the county.

Institutional settings include skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, jails, prisons, homeless shelters, treatment centers, and supportive living facilities.

In addition, 2,978 Los Angeles County health workers have now tested positive for coronavirus. This is 1,010 additional new cases since last Monday. The large increase is due in part to increased testing in nursing homes.

While testing for nursing facility staff and residents has increased dramatically in recent times, Los Angeles County did not begin banning visitors from nursing homes and other institutional settings until April 24. Only essential workers can now enter.

Ferrer admitted last week that officials initially were slow to act to contain the outbreak in nursing homes because they did not know that infected but asymptomatic people could transmit COVID-19.

The vast majority of positive cases among health workers are in nursing homes and hospitals, with 40% of all cases in nursing homes and 30% in hospitals.

Nurses represent 44% of all cases among health workers. 7% of all healthcare workers who tested positive for COVID-19 have required hospitalization.

There are 15 coronavirus deaths among L.A. County health workers 12 of those who worked in nursing homes or assisted living facilities.

"We continue to work with the health services department to evaluate all staff and residents at these facilities," Ferrer reiterated Monday.