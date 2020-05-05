In Japan, the "Hornet Hornet,quot; is a lethal threat and a tasty treat

TOKYO – Long before the Asian giant hornet began terrorizing Washington state honey bees, the ferocious insects posed a sometimes deadly threat to hikers and farmers in the mountains of rural Japan.
But in the central Chubu region, these insects, sometimes called "killer hornets," are known for more than their aggression and excruciating sting. They are seen as a pleasant snack and a stimulating ingredient in drinks.
The giant hornet, along with other varieties of wasps, has traditionally been considered a delicacy in this rugged part of the country. Larvae are often kept in jars, fried or steamed with rice to make a savory dish called hebo-gohan. Adults, which can be two inches long, are fried on skewers, stinger and all, until the shell becomes light and crisp. They leave a warm and tingling sensation when eaten.
Hornets can also give liquor an extra kick. Live specimens are drowned in shochu, a clear distilled beverage. In their agony, the insects release their venom into the liquid, and it is stored until it turns a dark shade of amber.
However, the real thrill is not in eating or drinking the giant hornet, but in hunting.
In the early summer months, intrepid hunters track insects to their huge nests, which can harbor up to 1,000 hornets and their larvae, in rotting tree trunks or underground. They attract a hornet with a serpentine attached to a piece of fish, and when it grabs the bite and takes off, the hunting party goes on an obstacle course through the woods. Upon finding the nest, hunters stun insects with smoke, then use chainsaws and shovels to extract it.
In other cases, nests are uprooted by professional exterminators. Torao Suzuki, 75, said he removed 40 to 50 nests a year, and was bitten up to 30 times each season. "It hurts, it swells and turns red, but that's about it," he said of the bites. "I think I am immune."
He does not eat the insects himself. "Even when I tell people they are going to bite you, they still eat them. They say it makes them powerful," he said.
Suzuki said it also sold nests, which are popular trophies across the region. Lacquered brown hives, sometimes opened to expose their complex latticework, adorn foyers and reception rooms in homes, schools, and public offices.
Historians say that insects, which are spread throughout Asia but are most commonly found in Japan, were once valued alongside other wasps as a cheap source of protein in rural poverty stricken areas.
Cooking is held every November in Gifu prefecture at a festival, known as the Kushihara Hebo Matsuri, where prizes are awarded for the largest nests, and gourmets bet on the privilege of taking one home with them.
Even in this insect jubilee, the danger posed by the giant hornet, which has killed dozens of people in Japan in recent years, is evident. A The brochure for the 2018 event warned participants to be on the lookout for loose hornets near the fairgrounds, and advised attendees to "be very careful to avoid being stung." Organizers, he added, "have absolutely no responsibility,quot; for the consequences of ignoring the warnings.
The warnings go far beyond this unique event. Every spring, government offices across the country issue warnings about the bugs, known in Japan as "giant sparrow hornets,quot; because of their size. People who venture into the wild have learned how to avoid hairspray and perfumes, which can attract frightening pests.
Therefore, it may not be surprising that the practice of hunting and eating insects, as with many aging traditions in rural Japan, is less common than it used to be.
The Oomachi Wasp Appreciation Society in Nagano once achieved some measure of national fame for doing rice crackers with baked bugs. Since then, production has been halted as the group members died or became too old to prepare snacks, said Sachiko Murayama, 70, who sits on the board of a local trade cooperative.
In Japanese cities, however, there has been a small revival in interest in eating insects. Some young people are drawn to the novelty and the idea that insects are an ecological source of protein.
In Tokyo, the giant hornet is on the menu of more than 30 restaurants.
Shota Toguchida, the owner of a Chinese restaurant in the city, said he sold shots of homemade hornet liquor for 2,000 yen, or about $ 19, mainly to middle-aged men.
He keeps some bottles at the bar. "It seems surprising, but it tastes great," he said.
In the United States, where the first Asian giant hornets were spotted last fall in northwestern Washington state and scientists are urgently trying to hunt them down, no one is thinking about the culinary potential of the insects. The goal is only to eradicate them before they can spread and eliminate bee populations.
Takatoshi Ueno, an entomologist at Kyushu University, said he was puzzled by the hornet's appearance on the west coast of the United States.
"It is impossible for them to fly from Asia," he said, adding that they most likely came in a shipping container. Even that, however, would be extraordinarily unlikely, he said, given his extreme aggression, which would surely have caught the attention of a ship's crew.
They may not have come from Japan, said Dr. Ueno; They could have come from another country in the region. But regardless of how they got to Washington state, he added, it is critical that they be treated before they have a chance to settle.
"When it comes to invasive species, whether it's a virus or an insect, it's the same thing," he said. “Moving quickly to destroy them completely is best. In short, it is the cheapest and least harmful. "
For any adventurous diner in the Pacific Northwest who might be tempted to track down and test the species, Dr. Ueno strongly warns against it. Encounters with the insect are not for the faint of heart, he said.
"Americans have probably never seen such a large hornet," he said, adding that "some of them could pass out."
Hisako Ueno and Makiko Inoue contributed reports.