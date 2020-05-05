In Japan, the "Hornet Hornet,quot; is a lethal threat and a tasty treat

However, the real thrill is not in eating or drinking the giant hornet, but in hunting.

In the early summer months, intrepid hunters track insects to their huge nests, which can harbor up to 1,000 hornets and their larvae, in rotting tree trunks or underground. They attract a hornet with a serpentine attached to a piece of fish, and when it grabs the bite and takes off, the hunting party goes on an obstacle course through the woods. Upon finding the nest, hunters stun insects with smoke, then use chainsaws and shovels to extract it.