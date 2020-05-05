In a clamor to reopen, many black people feel ignored

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Many African Americans who look at protests calling for less restrictions to curb the spread of the new coronavirus see them as yet another example of how their health, safety, and rights simply don't seem to matter.

For many, it seems that the protesting people, who have been predominantly white, are eager to reopen because they will not be the ones to suffer the consequences. So far, the facts are proving them correct: The consequences of keeping some companies open have fallen disproportionately on the shoulders of blacks and other marginalized groups.

"There has always been a small white ruling class that has agreed to view certain populations as disposable," said LaTosha Brown, founder of the Black Voters Matter Fund, a power-building organization based in the South.

The pandemic has highlighted, and often deepened, the huge inequalities in the United States and around the world.

Blacks are dying in disproportionate numbers of COVID-19 in the United States; people of color are especially exposed because they are more likely to fill many of the jobs that were considered essential; And, as the reopening begins, they are likely to be among those whose workplaces open first. For example, in New York City, the epicenter of the US outbreak. Black people make up just under 25% of the population, but more than 40% of public transportation workers.

Delmonte Jefferson, a black public health professional in Atlanta, said that African-Americans and other people of color want to mitigate economic damage as much as anyone else, especially since those groups are among the hardest hit by the recession. But they don't want a return at all costs, he said.

"Even the idea of ​​reopening the country shows that African Americans are not being valued," said Jefferson, executive director of the Atlanta-based National Network of African Tobacco Prevention.

Some "reopening,quot; protests have included black speakers, and a handful of black people have attended. But images from rallies and Facebook pages dedicated to the movement indicate that the vast majority of supporters are white.

Protesters from Alabama to Michigan have not focused on race. Instead, they advocate preserving constitutional freedoms and talk about the catastrophic cost of small businesses. Protesters have included organized groups like vaccine advocates, gun rights supporters and even a militia, and many have voiced support for President Donald Trump, reflecting the way the discussion has become partisan.

But many African-Americans say that the fact that protesters advocate a riskier path reveals a privileged position, as does their ability to ignore the rules of social distancing and even brandish weapons.

Complaints by protesters that their rights are being trampled, for example, appear to be misinformed and misdirected to racial minorities that have been oppressed for generations, said Nadia Richardson, who heads No More Martyrs, a nonprofit organization. focused on the mental health of black women. .

"It seems that from that perspective (it is) a group of people who really don't understand what it is to violate their rights," said Richardson.

Meanwhile, groups like the NAACP have called for further government action to prevent the spread of the virus in response to statistics showing that COVID-19 is killing a disproportionate number of black people.

An Associated Press analysis of available state and local data shows that nearly a third of the deceased are African-American, and black people make up about 14% of the population in the areas covered in the analysis.

The death toll in black communities, leaders say, reflects systemic policies that have made many African Americans much more vulnerable to the virus, including unequal access to health care and economic opportunities. That means many will face an unsustainable option: going back to work or facing unemployment without benefits, said Antonio Lightfoot, organizer of the Workers Center for Racial Justice in Chicago.

The Rev. William J. Barber, who advocates for groups that often do front-line work, said blacks are not the only ones being devalued.

"The problem is not what these protests are saying only to black people, but what they are saying to poor and low-income people who are most affected," said Barber. "Invitations to open up society and encourage people to return to their routines is an invitation to death."

Nearly 70,000 people have died from the coronavirus in the United States, according to a count compiled by Johns Hopkins University from official government figures, though the actual number is likely higher. Most people who become infected experience only mild or moderate symptoms, but some, especially the elderly and people with other health problems, become seriously ill.

As the debate over reopening has become increasingly heated, some have used racist language or symbols.

Atlanta Democrat Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, who is black and has been an outspoken critic of Georgia Republican Gov. Brian Kemp's decision to allow some businesses to reopen, recently tweeted an image from a text message demanding that Atlanta reopen and called it a racial insult. . Confederate flags have been visible at some demonstrations, but many more American flags are evident.

Although Americans remain overwhelmingly in favor of stay-at-home orders and other restrictions, a mid-April poll by the Associated Press-NORC Public Affairs Research Center revealed a partisan split.

The poll showed that while most Democrats and Republicans thought the restrictions where they lived were correct, Republicans were about four times more likely to think they went too far: 22% vs. 5%. Largely white protest attendance could simply reflect that divide as black voters are more likely to be Democrats.

Deanna Reed, who is black, has helped her church establish virus tests and has personal reasons for wanting to maintain social distance: Her mother works at a shipping center where she has to supply her own masks and gloves.

"Having to see my mother go out is difficult," Reed said. "I pray for your safety every day."

Associated Press writer Aaron Morrison contributed to this report from New York. Morrison and Reeves are members of the AP race and ethnicity team. Follow Reeves on Twitter at https://twitter.com/Jay_Reeves. Follow Morrison at http://twitter.com/aaronlmorrison.